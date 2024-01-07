en English
Arts & Entertainment

Audience Members Reflect on Shen Yun’s Spiritual Resonance and Cultural Impact in Oxford Performance

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:45 am EST
Audience Members Reflect on Shen Yun’s Spiritual Resonance and Cultural Impact in Oxford Performance

At the New Theatre in Oxford on January 6, the Shen Yun Performing Arts captivated a diverse audience, leaving them in awe of its vibrant colors, intricate dancing, and profound spiritual message. Attendees Alyson and Andre Dean, both retirees, were among those deeply moved by this exquisite performance, which they felt reconnected them with the Divine. Their profound experience, however, was tinged with concern over the portrayal of communist oppression in China, including disturbing allusions to organ harvesting.

Resonance of Shen Yun

Shen Yun, a performance of extraordinary talent, unfolded like a vivid tapestry before the audience’s eyes. Its vibrant costumes exuded elegance and cultural richness in every detail, and the synchronized movements of the dancers, alongside the masterfully arranged music, evoked deep-seated emotions that resonated with attendees. More than just a spectacle for the senses, Shen Yun also delivered an important message about Falun Dafa, promoting its principles of truthfulness, compassion, and tolerance. This combination of visual, auditory splendor, and spiritual depth left the audience in awe.

Appreciation for Cultural Preservation

Alexey Kislitsyn, an attorney, along with his friend Elena and his wife Irina, were full of praise for Shen Yun’s classical Chinese dance, precise synchronization, and innovative use of an interactive screen that seamlessly blended with the performance. For Kislitsyn and his companions, the performance was more than just entertainment—it was a testament to Shen Yun’s dedication to preserving Chinese culture in its purest form, separate from the influence of communism. Kislitsyn expressed a hopeful sentiment that Shen Yun’s efforts would eventually resonate with the people of China, sparking a cultural revival.

Universal Understanding of the Divine

Elena, a project manager, was taken in by the beauty of the performers and the overall production. But what stood out most for her, and for other attendees, were the spiritual themes woven throughout the performance. This natural integration of cultural elements, coupled with the universal understanding of the Divine, resonated deeply with the audience, making Shen Yun a unique and memorable experience.

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

