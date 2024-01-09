Audible’s Star-Studded ‘1984’ Audio Drama Set for April Release

Mark your calendars for April 4, 2024, as Audible prepares to unveil a new audio drama adaptation of George Orwell’s timeless dystopian novel, ‘1984.’ This date echoes protagonist Winston’s first diary entry in the book, adding a layer of authenticity to the novel’s reimagining. Helmed by an all-star cast featuring Andrew Garfield, Cynthia Erivo, Andrew Scott, and many other talented actors, this production promises to breathe new life into Orwell’s classic.

A Stellar Cast

Academy Award nominee Andrew Garfield steps into the shoes of Winston, the novel’s troubled protagonist. Tony, Emmy, and Grammy-winning actress Cynthia Erivo joins him as Julia, while Andrew Scott, known for his role in ‘Fleabag,’ portrays the enigmatic O’Brien. The supporting cast includes Romesh Ranganathan, Natasia Demetriou, Chukwudi Iwuji, Francesca Mills, Katie Leung, and Alex Lawther.

A Landmark Collaboration

For actor Alex Lawther, the project marks another noteworthy collaboration with director Destiny Ekaragha, following their work on ‘The End of the F***ing World.’ Ekaragha, marking her first foray into directing an audio drama, expresses her delight at working with such a formidable ensemble. The director’s excitement only adds anticipation to the adaptation’s upcoming release.

Original Score

Adding to the drama’s allure is its original score, a collaborative effort from Muse’s Matthew Bellamy and composer Ilan Eshkeri. The score, performed by a 60-piece orchestra at the iconic Abbey Road studios, features two reimagined Muse songs. The combination of an epic soundtrack with the powerful performances of the principal cast promises a unique listening experience for Audible’s audience.

As Aurelie de Troyer, Head of Regional Content, Europe at Audible, puts it, ‘This adaptation of ‘1984’ is not just an audiobook; it’s a performance that brings together some of the best talents in the industry.’

Those eager to experience this dramatic reimagining of Orwell’s ‘1984’ can pre-order the audio drama on Audible.