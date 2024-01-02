Auburn Community Concert Band Calls for Musicians Ahead of 2024 Summer Concert Season

The Auburn Community Concert Band (ACCB) embarks on a rhythmic journey, resuming rehearsals on January 10 in anticipation of its 2024 summer concert season. Aspiring musicians have until January 24 to tune their instruments and join the band during the ‘Open Membership’ period, an initiative aimed at expanding the ACCB’s melodious family.

Call for Musicians: Clarinet, Trumpet, Tuba, and Drum Set Players Needed

The ACCB is particularly on the lookout for musicians skilled in playing the clarinet, trumpet, and tuba. Additionally, the beat of an extra drum set player will add a rhythmic dimension to the band. This opportunity resonates with former high school and college band members yearning to reignite their passion for music performance. To join, musical notes should not be strangers to the eyes, and the ability to commit to a weekly rehearsal schedule on Wednesday evenings is a must.

Weekly Rehearsals and Summer Concerts: A Melodic Commitment

Rehearsals are scheduled from 7-9 p.m. at the High Street Congregational Church, a place that will soon echo with the harmonious sounds of the ACCB. The summer concert series is set to strike a chord with the audience at Festival Plaza, commencing in late June. With performances every Wednesday evening, weather permitting, the series will stretch through mid-August, serving a diverse repertoire each week to cater to a broad spectrum of audience.

43 Years of Musical Legacy: The Auburn Community Concert Band

Band Director Milt Simon extends a warm welcome to those who may be hesitant due to a hiatus in their musical journey, reassuring them that musical skills rebound quickly with practice. The summer of 2024 marks a significant milestone for the ACCB, celebrating its 43rd year since its inception in 1981. The band currently comprises 46 members, a symphony of ages from teenagers to octogenarians, representing 16 towns in Maine. For more information on how to join this grand musical ensemble, potential members can visit the band’s website or email Director Simon.