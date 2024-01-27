Attua Aparicio Clinches 2024 Ralph Saltzman Prize for Innovative Design

Attua Aparicio, a Spanish-born, London-based designer, has been named the 2024 laureate of the prestigious Ralph Saltzman Prize, a recognition that annually celebrates emerging designers. The award, administered by the Design Museum, not only provides a £5,000 bursary to the winner but also showcases their work through a solo exhibition. This year, Aparicio's innovative creations will be on display from February 1st until April 15th, 2024.

A Legacy of Innovation and Sustainability

The Ralph Saltzman Prize was established in 2022 as a tribute to Ralph Saltzman, co-founder and chairman of Designtex. The award, backed by Saltzman's family foundation, aims to offer emerging designers financial support and increased exposure, thereby perpetuating Saltzman's legacy of championing innovation in design and sustainability.

Attua Aparicio: A Visionary in Material Experimentation

Aparicio's work primarily involves the innovative use of clay and organic experimental forms, often fused with glass or coupled with neon lights. Her explorations in merging waste borosilicate glass with ceramics have earned her accolades in the world of design. Aparicio, an alumnus of London's RCA, co-founded Silo Studio with designer Oscar Lessing, further solidifying her position in the design industry.

The Ralph Saltzman Prize: Fostering the Future of Design

In its third year, the Saltzman prize continues to underline the importance of material reuse, experimentation with manufacturing processes, and the evolution of contemporary design practices. Previous recipients include Marco Campardo in 2023 and Mac Collins in 2022. As a testament to the growing significance of design in addressing global issues like resource scarcity, natural disasters, and economic disparity, the award shines a spotlight on the imperative for innovative material research and circular design principles.