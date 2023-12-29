AT&T’s ‘Lily Adams’ Actress Milana Vayntrub Faces Online Harassment

Milana Vayntrub, celebrated for her portrayal of ‘Lily Adams’ in AT&T advertisements since 2013, found herself in the crosshairs of the uglier side of the internet. Her character, Lily, initially a beloved face in the commercial world, became a target of online sexual harassment during the 2020 COVID-19 lockdowns, when the character transitioned to working from home.

From Stardom to Harassment

Vayntrub’s role as Lily, a cheerful store employee engaging in mildly comic interactions, was generally well-received. However, her return to direct and star in the new AT&T commercials during the pandemic led to a disturbing twist. Internet users began to objectify Vayntrub, spamming social media with lewd comments, leading to the widespread distribution of her personal photos, and even false claims of explicit content featuring her.

AT&T’s Response

In response to the harassment, AT&T took a firm stand. The company condemned the harassment and collaborated with social platforms to address the issue. The incident highlighted the dark side of internet culture, illustrating how public figures, even those in commercial advertisements, are not immune to online abuse.

Support from the Advertising Community

The saga also brought to light the camaraderie within the advertising community. Stephanie Courtney, who successfully portrays ‘Flo’ in Progressive Insurance commercials without facing similar harassment, reached out to Vayntrub in support during this challenging time. Vayntrub’s experience starkly contrasts with Courtney’s, underscoring the unpredictable and uncontrollable nature of public reactions.

In the face of adversity, Vayntrub remained resilient. Despite the toxic downside of fame, she affirmed that the benefits of her role as Lily for AT&T outweighed the negatives, a testament to her strength and dedication to her career.