Arts & Entertainment

Attack on Titan: A Finale Celebrating the Pursuit of Freedom

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:08 am EST
Attack on Titan: A Finale Celebrating the Pursuit of Freedom

Unveiling its final curtain, the anime series Attack on Titan bid adieu ten years post its inception, delivering a finale that stayed true to its core ethos. The narrative began with the trio Eren Yeager, Mikasa Ackerman, and Armin Arlert battling against monstrous, man-eating titans within the confines of their walled city. However, it gradually unfurled into a labyrinth of intricate themes such as the relentless fight for freedom, the brutal realities of war, and the opacity of political machinations.

Combatting the Moral Quagmire

Throughout the series, characters were thrown into a whirlpool of moral ambiguity, forced to make excruciating choices that tested their perceptions of freedom and its associated costs. The protagonist, Eren, manifested into a genocidal titan, eventually locking horns with his closest comrades. Despite the grim and violent journey, the series imparts a glimmer of hope that the quest for freedom, in its myriad forms, can triumph.

A Monumental Work in Anime

Praised for its riveting storytelling, profound philosophical questions, and its depiction of a world where the boundaries between heroes and villains are muddied, Attack on Titan has established itself as a consequential work in the anime genre. The series finale, in particular, has been noted for its faithful adherence to these themes.

Unrestrained Nationalism: A Cautionary Tale

The story also delves into moral dilemmas and geopolitical conflicts, serving as a warning against the dangers of unchecked nationalism. This aspect of the narrative adds a layer of depth to the series, making it more than just an anime about fighting titans, but a reflection on the harsh realities of our world.

Arts & Entertainment Japan
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

