Astana Opera’s 2024 Season: Premieres, International Tours, and Cultural Development

The Astana Opera, under the leadership of General Director Galym Akhmedyarov, has announced its ambitious 2024 season, which will include new productions, international tours, and a renewed commitment to cultural development and education. The ballet company of the opera house has received an invitation to perform Khachaturian’s iconic ballet ‘Spartacus’ at the International Festival in Ljubljana, Slovenia. Furthermore, the opera company is set to grace the stage of the famous Bolshoi Theatre in Russia.

Rich Line-up of Premieres

The new season will see at least three premieres: Tchaikovsky’s ballet ‘The Sleeping Beauty,’ and the operas ‘Aisulu’ by Sydyk Mukhamedzhanov and Verdi’s ‘Rigoletto.’ Apart from these productions, the Astana Opera has also lined up a variety of symphony and concert programs. This diverse repertoire is designed to cater to both the professional growth of its artists and the varied interests of its audience.

Shaping Public Consciousness Through Culture

Akhmedyarov emphasizes the role of the opera house in shaping public consciousness and contributing to cultural development. The aim is to popularize national classics by delivering them to a wider audience and interpreting them in a modern context.

Nurturing New Talent

The Astana Opera is equally focused on nurturing new talent through the Astana Opera International Opera Academy. The academy already has a record of success, with its first batch of graduates achieving notable victories in prestigious competitions and receiving invitations to perform internationally. This mirrors the opera house’s commitment to excellence and its aspiration to be a significant part of the global cultural community.