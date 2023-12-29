Asomi Saras Mela 2023: Celebrating Assam’s Cultural Heritage and Entrepreneurship

The Ganesh Mandir field in Khanapara, Guwahati, is currently alive with the vibrant colors, enticing aromas, and melodious sounds of the Asomi Saras Mela 2023. The 14-day cultural and commercial fair is a celebration of Assam’s rich heritage, a showcase of traditional handicrafts, textiles, and a myriad of other regional products.

Platform for Local Artisans and Entrepreneurs

Organized by the Assam Panchayat and Rural Development Department, the Asomi Saras Mela serves as a platform for local artisans and entrepreneurs, along with Self Help Groups (SHGs) from across 22 states of India. The fair provides these creators an opportunity to display and sell their unique products, thereby promoting their craft and contributing to the local economy. In the first 3 days alone, products worth around Rs 1.50 crore have already been sold.

Cultural Exchange and Understanding

More than a commercial event, the Asomi Saras Mela is a melting pot of cultures. It draws people from various parts of the state and even beyond, encouraging cultural exchange and fostering a broader understanding of diverse traditions. The fair features 130 stalls, with entrepreneurs from Ladakh and Kashmir participating for the first time, further widening the cultural spectrum of the event.

Preservation of Indigenous Crafts and Traditions

Among the stalls, visitors can expect to find an eclectic mix of handwoven fabrics, intricate wood and metal crafts, traditional clothes, craft face masks, and handmade jewelry. By showcasing such products, the Asomi Saras Mela not only supports the local artisans but also plays a crucial role in the preservation and promotion of indigenous crafts and traditions. The fair is set to continue until January 5, 2024, offering ample opportunities for visitors to immerse themselves in the cultural richness of Assam.