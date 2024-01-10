en English
Asking Alexandria Sets Stage for ‘All My Friends’ Spring Tour

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:40 am EST
Asking Alexandria Sets Stage for 'All My Friends' Spring Tour

English rock band, Asking Alexandria, has spread a wave of excitement among fans with the announcement of their upcoming spring tour, ‘All My Friends’. The tour, set to ignite the stages from April 12th in San Antonio, Texas, and culminate on May 18th in Tempe, Arizona, is in support of their 2023 album, ‘Where Do We Go From Here.’

‘All My Friends’ – A Musical Saga

Asking Alexandria, known for their compelling performances and unique sound, will be joined by Memphis May Fire, The World Alive, and Nerv on this tour. The array of tour dates includes performances at iconic venues such as the House of Blues Myrtle Beach in North Myrtle Beach, SC, on April 16th, and the Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center in Harrisburg, PA, on April 28th. With 27 dates across the U.S., the tour promises to be a vibrant musical saga.

Ticket Sales and Presale Details

Tickets for the tour will be available for presale through Live Nation starting January 10th at 10 a.m. local time with the presale code SPOTLIGHT. General sales will begin on January 12th at 10 a.m. local time and can be purchased via Ticketmaster. For those unable to secure tickets through the primary sales, StubHub offers an alternative with their Fan Protect Program, guaranteeing the authenticity of the purchase. This ensures that fans do not miss out on this musical extravaganza.

Asking Alexandria – Continuing the Musical Journey

Asking Alexandria’s ‘All My Friends’ tour marks their return to the U.S. after a successful 2023, rebounding from a setback in 2022 due to vocalist Danny Worsnop’s throat infection. The tour, showcasing songs from their latest album ‘Where Do We Go From Here?’, is a testament to the band’s resilience and commitment to their fans. This tour is set to be a profound chapter in the band’s musical journey, resonating with their audience’s anticipation and excitement.

Arts & Entertainment Music United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

