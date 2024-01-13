en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Asian Cup 2023 Opens with a Tribute to Palestine and a Cultural Spectacle

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:00 am EST
Asian Cup 2023 Opens with a Tribute to Palestine and a Cultural Spectacle

The opening ceremony of the Asian Cup 2023 in Qatar emerged as not just an exhibition of regional culture and sportsmanship, but also a beacon of hope and resilience. Against the backdrop of Doha’s Lusail Stadium, the event featured the premiere of the Arabic musical ‘The Lost Chapter of Kelileh and Demneh’. This production, inspired by the ancient Indian anthology Panchatantra, unfolded a narrative of a disaffected traveler guided by two wise jackals, Kelileh and Demneh. The characters, represented by actors in vibrant animal costumes, symbolized the region’s wildlife diversity and imparted lessons on overcoming jealousy and embracing one’s flaws.

Qatar’s Message of Solidarity

What set this event apart was its powerful tribute to Palestine during the ongoing Gaza-Israel conflict. The Qatar national side captain, Hassan Al Haydos, passed the championship oath to his Palestinian counterpart, Musab Al Battat, echoing a strong commitment to Palestine. This act of solidarity was accentuated by Al Battat, who took the championship oath dressed in conventional Palestinian attire. The ceremony reverberated with a heartfelt rendition of ‘Zahrat Al Mada’en’, performed by Qatari singer Dana Al Meer. This song is a reflection of Palestinian society and its yearning for liberation.

Highlighting the Humanitarian Crisis

The article also sheds light on the impact of the Gaza war on Palestinian athletes and the sporting world. Amidst the football festivities, it highlighted the tragic death of former Palestinian Olympic football team coach Hani al Masdar due to injuries sustained from an Israeli strike. This unfortunate event underscores the reality of the conflict that continues to affect the lives of Palestinians.

Looking Ahead

The high-concept production, created by Katara Studios, is set to become a traveling musical in the Gulf region by 2025. The event concluded with the Palestinian national anthem, underscoring a commitment to solidarity with Palestine. This opening ceremony served as a stage for Qatar to express solidarity, share a message of hope, and reveal the resilience of the human spirit, even in the face of adversity.

0
Arts & Entertainment Qatar
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
6 seconds ago
Artist Ylona Garcia Shines at Asia Pacific Predator League 2024, Signifies Evolution of Esports Events
In an exhilarating display of esports intersecting with entertainment, renowned artist Ylona Garcia mesmerized spectators with her dance performance during the opening act of the Asia Pacific Predator League 2024. This marked a defining moment in the trend of incorporating live performances into gaming events, thereby enhancing the audience experience and setting an energetic tone
Artist Ylona Garcia Shines at Asia Pacific Predator League 2024, Signifies Evolution of Esports Events
From 'Gladiators' Champion to Hollywood Stuntwoman: The Unexpected Journey of Eunice Huthart
10 mins ago
From 'Gladiators' Champion to Hollywood Stuntwoman: The Unexpected Journey of Eunice Huthart
Ava DuVernay on 'Origin' and Her Journey in Film Industry
13 mins ago
Ava DuVernay on 'Origin' and Her Journey in Film Industry
Cairo's Heritage at Stake: Urban Redevelopment Triggers Public Outrage
2 mins ago
Cairo's Heritage at Stake: Urban Redevelopment Triggers Public Outrage
Cancellation of Popular TV Series Stirs Emotions and Sparks Conversations
4 mins ago
Cancellation of Popular TV Series Stirs Emotions and Sparks Conversations
2024 Award Season: Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' Anticipated to Dominate
4 mins ago
2024 Award Season: Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' Anticipated to Dominate
Latest Headlines
World News
Rachel Beller Shares Immune-Supportive Recipes on 'Good Morning America'
11 seconds
Rachel Beller Shares Immune-Supportive Recipes on 'Good Morning America'
Is Khabib Nurmagomedov Poised for a UFC Comeback? Chael Sonnen Fuels Speculation
17 seconds
Is Khabib Nurmagomedov Poised for a UFC Comeback? Chael Sonnen Fuels Speculation
Kids Tennis Day: A Fun-Filled Prelude to the 2024 Australian Open
23 seconds
Kids Tennis Day: A Fun-Filled Prelude to the 2024 Australian Open
Albion Rovers Appoint Robert Cameron as Interim Chairman
25 seconds
Albion Rovers Appoint Robert Cameron as Interim Chairman
Jordan Henderson in Advanced Transfer Talks with Juventus
29 seconds
Jordan Henderson in Advanced Transfer Talks with Juventus
Mercedes Technical Director Critiques F1 Ground Effect Aerodynamics
30 seconds
Mercedes Technical Director Critiques F1 Ground Effect Aerodynamics
Selin Oruz: A Dual Champion in Medicine and Field Hockey
35 seconds
Selin Oruz: A Dual Champion in Medicine and Field Hockey
Pure Barre: An Innovative Fusion of Ballet, Pilates, and Yoga
1 min
Pure Barre: An Innovative Fusion of Ballet, Pilates, and Yoga
Christian Araneta Eyes Redemption in IBF Light Flyweight Title Eliminator Against Arvin Magramo
1 min
Christian Araneta Eyes Redemption in IBF Light Flyweight Title Eliminator Against Arvin Magramo
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
20 mins
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
4 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
4 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
5 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
5 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
5 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
6 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
8 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
12 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app