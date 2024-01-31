Ashley Tate's 'Twenty-Seven Minutes' and Simon Shuster's 'The Showman' Shake Up Bestseller Lists

In the literary universe, a new star has arisen - 'Twenty-Seven Minutes', a novel by Toronto author Ashley Tate. The debut work of fiction is making a significant mark on the bestseller lists, climbing to the No. 8 position on the Original fiction list and capturing the coveted No. 1 spot on the Canadian list soon after its release. Established Toronto thriller writers Ashley Audrain and Samantha Bailey have given the novel glowing reviews, contributing to its swift ascent.

The Story That Gripped the Nation

The plot of 'Twenty-Seven Minutes' unfolds around the character Grant Dean, who lost his sister Phoebe in an accident a decade ago. As the tenth anniversary of Phoebe's death approaches, a memorial service is scheduled, and the story told in the distinct voices of Dean, Becca, and June unravels. The narrative is vivid and expertly crafted, plunging the reader into the depths of human emotion and memory.

Entering the Non-fiction Scene

Notable in the non-fiction category is 'The Showman: Inside the Invasion that Shook the World and Made a Leader of Volodymyr Zelensky', penned by Simon Shuster. This work debuted at No. 2 on the Original non-fiction list. As a Time magazine staff writer with extensive experience covering Russia and Ukraine, Shuster offers a unique perspective in his book, leveraging his unparalleled access to President Zelensky's inner circle amidst the ongoing conflict.

Diversity of Popular Literature

The bestseller lists, curated by Toronto Star Newspapers Limited using BookNet Canada's BNC SalesData, showcase a rich variety of works across fiction, non-fiction, children's, and young adult books. This diversity underscores the wide-ranging tastes of readers and the dynamism of the literary landscape.