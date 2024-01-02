en English
en English
Arts & Entertainment

Asher Roth and Logic: The Melody of a Genuine Collaboration

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:58 pm EST
In a recent interview with Respect My Region, Asher Roth, the 38-year-old independent artist renowned for his lyrical acuity, unveiled his upcoming collaboration with Logic. However, the heart of the conversation was not limited to the music, as Roth shed light on a variety of subjects including the responsibilities of fatherhood and his passion for nurturing emerging artists.

Unity Through Music

Roth’s collaboration with Logic was born out of a serendipitous connection, made possible by a college friend who happened to be Logic’s manager. This led to a personal and professional bond between the two artists, solidified during a meeting in Philadelphia after a show. The meeting proved to be a fertile ground for creativity, with Logic sharing a slew of beats with Roth, laying the foundation for their joint EP.

A Tapestry of Beats and Raps

Described by Roth as a ‘beat tape with raps,’ the project is likened to a quilt, intricately woven with diverse musical threads. While the EP is yet to have a release date, its conception showcases the genuine connection between Roth and Logic. Roth, in his conversation, underscored the importance of authenticity in industry relationships. This collaboration, he asserts, is not driven by transactional benefits or the lure of Logic’s larger audience, but by a mutual respect and admiration for each other’s craft.

Upcoming Projects

As anticipation builds for the joint EP, both artists have their individual pursuits to keep them occupied. Roth is on the cusp of releasing his second EP, ‘Temporary Heaven,’ in tandem with Heather Grey, while Logic has announced his upcoming ‘Ultra-85′ album. These projects, along with their joint EP, are clear indications of the artists’ dedication to their craft, and their relentless pursuit of musical evolution.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

