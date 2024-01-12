ASC Award Nominees Unveiled; Director Gareth Edwards Talks About ‘The Creator’

With the announcement of the 2024 Outstanding Achievement Award nominees, the American Society of Cinematographers Awards is once again in the limelight. The nominations are a testament to the artistry and technical prowess of cinematographers like Edward Lachman, Matthew Libatique, and Rodrigo Prieto, who have been recognized in various categories such as Theatrical Feature Film, Spotlight Award, and more.

Nominations Highlight

The nominations include films like ‘Oppenheimer,’ ‘Maestro,’ and ‘Killers of the Flower Moon.’ Julian Court also earned a nod for the Episode of a Half-Hour Series for his work on Netflix’s ‘The Diplomat.’ The winners will be unveiled during the 38th Annual ASC Awards ceremony on March 3, 2024, an event that will be live-streamed globally.

Unveiling ‘The Creator’

In related news, renowned director Gareth Edwards, famed for his work on films like ‘Godzilla’ and ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,’ is in the process of creating a new futuristic sci-fi film titled ‘The Creator.’ The film, which investigates the conflict between AI robots and humans, is a unique blend of documentary and fiction filmmaking methods.

The Craft Behind ‘The Creator’

ILM visual effects supervisor Jay Cooper discussed the challenges of creating the film’s destroyer tank, which demanded making it appear larger than its model. The design also incorporated elements from anime and Bandai models to strike a balance between realism and fantasy. The film’s sound design also posed unique challenges. Supervising Sound Editor Erik Aadahl found inspiration for the tank’s sound from an accidental encounter with a freeway median. Re-recording mixer Tom Ozanich emphasized the importance of establishing the film’s sound design in reality, despite the presence of guns and explosions. This meticulous sound and visual effects effort exemplify the innovative techniques used to breathe life into the film’s futuristic concepts.