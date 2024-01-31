Aryan Simhadri on His Role in 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians': A Deep Connection and a Journey Ahead

Aryan Simhadri, the vibrant actor taking on the role of Grover in the Disney series 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians,' recently opened up about his deep connection to the project and the sense of exhilaration that comes with it. Simhadri's fondness for Rick Riordan's 'Percy Jackson' series is not a newfound affection. The actor was engrossed in a different project in New York when he auditioned for the role, armed with a self-taped audition and a heart full of hope.

The Wait and the Triumph

After a months-long wait, the news of landing the role filled him with immense joy. He was about to bring to life a character from a series that he held very close to his heart. Simhadri then delved into the differences between Disney's adaptation and the earlier 20th Century Fox films, which were graced by the performances of Logan Lerman, Alexandra Daddario, and Brandon T. Jackson.

Series over Movies

Simhadri extolled the advantages of a TV series format over movies. He pointed out that the former provides more time to delve deeper into storylines, such as that of Medusa, played by Jessica Parker Kennedy. The actor's admiration for his co-stars was palpable as he also praised the adult actors in the series, including Adam Copeland, the former WWE star who has taken on the mantle of the God of War.

Memories and Bonding

Simhadri reminisced about the challenging scenes, particularly the Tartarus sequence, which, he amusingly noted, left him finding sand in his clothes months later. His camaraderie with co-stars, particularly Walker Scobell, was a highlight of his experience. Their collaborative energy on set brought a unique dynamism to the show.

Looking ahead, Simhadri is enthusiastic about the future seasons of the series. He believes, much like the 'Harry Potter' series, 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' will grow and mature along with its audience. Committed to his role as Grover, Simhadri eagerly anticipates the evolution of the show and the journeys his character will embark upon.