Arts & Entertainment

Aryan Khan Steps into Entertainment Industry with Directorial Debut ‘Stardom’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:59 pm EST
Aryan Khan Steps into Entertainment Industry with Directorial Debut ‘Stardom’

In the glitz and glamour of Bollywood, a fresh face is set to make his mark. Aryan Khan, son of industry titan Shah Rukh Khan, is stepping behind the camera for his directorial debut in the highly anticipated series, ‘Stardom.’ The project, a narrative centered around the aspirations of a young Delhi boy dreaming of becoming a star, offers a glimpse into the journey that Shah Rukh Khan himself undertook in his rise to stardom. However, the creators have clarified that the series is not a biographical account.

Aryan Khan: A New Chapter in Bollywood Dynasty

The news of Aryan Khan’s directorial debut comes amid the buzz surrounding his sister, Suhana Khan’s entry into Bollywood. This development underscores the new generation of the Khan family stepping into the limelight, poised to make their own impact in the entertainment industry. Aryan’s role in ‘Stardom’ isn’t confined to direction; he has also penned the screenplay and story for the series, showcasing his multifaceted talent.

Star-Studded Ensemble in ‘Stardom’

Adding to the excitement are the names of the stars who will be part of this venture. Bobby Deol and Ranbir Kapoor are reported to be part of the ensemble cast, with Kapoor making a special cameo. The lead role will be portrayed by Lakshya Lalwani, an upcoming actor showing promising talent. The series is being produced by Shah Rukh-Gauri’s Red Chillies Entertainment, a production house known for its commitment to high-quality storytelling.

Shah Rukh Khan: An Enduring Icon

As Aryan Khan prepares to step into the world of direction, his father, Shah Rukh Khan, continues to be a formidable presence in the industry. Recently, he secured the top spot in the list of Top 50 Asian Celebrities in the World, with fellow actors Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra following him in the second and third spots. This achievement is testament to his enduring influence, and the legacy he has built over the years.

Arts & Entertainment Bollywood India
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

