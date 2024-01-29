Arun Srikanth Mashettey's Journey in 'Bigg Boss 17' Comes to an End

Arun Srikanth Mashettey, the famed Hyderabadi content creator, has drawn the curtains on his Bigg Boss 17 journey, becoming the first finalist to be evicted. His eviction episode, graced by Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and R. Madhavan promoting their movie 'Shaitaan,' marked an end to his time in the reality show.

The Journey of Arun Srikanth Mashettey

Arun, known for his Hyderabadi accent and witty one-liners, has maintained a relatively low-profile presence in the Bigg Boss house, steering clear of confrontations and controversies. His journey on the show began as a YouTube sensation with a massive Instagram following, and it concluded with an emotional farewell to his fellow contestants and a heartfelt message from his mother.

A Friendship Forged in the Bigg Boss House

One of the notable aspects of Arun's time on the show was his bond with fellow contestant Tehelka. In his parting note, Arun affectionately referred to Tehelka as 'Mera hira mera bhai,' underscoring the deep friendship they forged during their time together in the house.

The Competition and Final Eviction

Competing against contestants like Ankita Lokhande, Abhishek Kumar, Munawara Faruqui, and Mannara Chopra, Arun's journey in the quest for the Bigg Boss 17 trophy came to an end due to receiving the lowest number of audience votes. Nevertheless, his gratitude to the audience was evident as he expressed his appreciation for their love and support during his stint on the reality show.