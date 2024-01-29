Arun Mahashetty Speaks Out: The Journey, The Criticism, and The Future

In the wake of Bigg Boss 17's grand finale, social media influencer and gamer Arun Mahshettey, also widely known as Arun Mahashetty, opened up in an exclusive interaction with DNA India. Mahashetty, who emerged as the fourth runner-up in the high-stakes reality show, unpacked his journey on the show, discussed his future plans, and shared his perspective on the results.

Standing Firm on Values

Despite not expecting to make it to the Top 5, Mahashetty expressed a sense of pride in having maintained his self-respect throughout the competition. He underscored that he stayed true to his values and never compromised them for the sake of the game. His statements come in response to criticism from some housemates who tried to demean him during the show. In no uncertain terms, he labeled these contestants as deceitful and fake.

Between the Lines

Mahashetty also addressed the performance of fellow contestants Munawar Faruqui and Abhishek, who had their share of controversy on the show. Without mincing words, he hinted that unlike them, he neither cheated nor resorted to violence during the course of the series.

Turning Points and Future Plans

Despite the veiled criticism, Mahashetty acknowledged Faruqui's challenging journey on the show and his public admission of mistakes. He suggested that this could be a turning point for Faruqui, potentially leading to personal growth and maturity post-show. As for his own future, Mahashetty shared his aspirations to step into the film industry. He revealed his intention to continue entertaining his fans, hinting at a potential collaboration with Tehelka Bhai.