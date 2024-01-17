Arun Govil: From Lord Ram to Unemployment - An Unexpected Journey

Arun Govil, fondly remembered for his portrayal of Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar's revered television series 'Ramayan', experienced a 14-year career hiatus despite the widespread acclaim and popularity his role garnered. This revelation came to light during his appearance on the Kapil Sharma Show, as reported by News18 Hindi.

A Career Touched by Divinity

Govil's career in the entertainment industry began with films. However, it was the transition to television that brought him the role of Lord Ram, a part that catapulted him to overnight stardom. The impact was such that his fan base extended across multiple countries, transcending geographical and cultural boundaries. Yet, this immense fame came with an unexpected consequence - he became typecast, his image synonymous with the divine character he portrayed. This led to a significant period of unemployment, as producers hesitated to cast him in roles that didn't echo his iconic divine image.

An Unforeseen Struggle

Despite his indelible mark on Indian television history, Govil faced a 14-year hiatus from work, a testament to the industry's struggle to separate the actor from his divine role. The typecasting he encountered post-'Ramayan' resulted in a lengthy and challenging struggle for new acting opportunities. Producers perceived his image as too significant, too divine, to be cast in supporting or contrasting roles.

Return to the Spotlight

Recently, Govil, along with his co-stars Dipika Chikhlia and Sunil Lahri, returned to the limelight as they arrived in Ayodhya for the grand opening of the Ram Mandir scheduled for January 22. In a twist of fate, Govil is set to portray a character in an upcoming movie '695', a narrative that chronicles the relentless struggle and sacrifice for the Ram Mandir, reflecting his own relentless struggle in the industry.