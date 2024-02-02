Arts Society Nerja Marks 30th Anniversary with 'Transcending Time' Exhibition

The Arts Society Nerja, celebrating its 30th anniversary, is presently bringing the timeless essence of art to the fore with an exhibition titled 'Transcending Time.' This exhibition is a testament to the society's three-decade-long journey and features the artistic expressions of 20 of its 230 members, spanning 14 different countries.

A Melting Pot of Artistic Talent

'Transcending Time' is a true representation of the diversity of the Arts Society. The exhibition showcases the work of artists like Basma Ashworth, a research scientist turned artist; Puck Jansson, a Swedish painter with a background in economics; and Leif Ahrle, a Swedish actor who also creates glass sculptures with environmental themes. Each piece of work on display is a tangible representation of the artist's unique journey, their personal evolution mirrored in their art.

Resilience Through Challenges

Founded in 1994, The Arts Society Nerja has navigated through various challenges, including Brexit and the Covid pandemic. The society has managed to maintain a robust membership and lecture program, adapting to the changing circumstances. The society's resilience is mirrored in its commitment to making art accessible to all, offering live lectures from Nerja and on Zoom, along with a catch-up service.

More Than Just Exhibitions

Beyond exhibitions, the society is deeply committed to supporting local arts-related charity projects. It has funded diverse initiatives, including a music competition and flamenco lessons, contributing to the vibrant local arts scene. 'Transcending Time' is open to the public until February 18 at Nerja's Sala de Exposiciones, with daily gallery talks providing insights into the exhibited art. More information on the exhibition and the society's work can be found on their website.