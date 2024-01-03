en English
Arts & Entertainment

Arts Council of Princeton Honors MLK Through Poster-Making Workshop

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:59 pm EST
Arts Council of Princeton Honors MLK Through Poster-Making Workshop

The Arts Council of Princeton, in a bid to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., is hosting a free Poster-Making Workshop, open to participants of all ages. The workshop focuses on the creation of protest posters, a form of expression dating back to the 16th century, often linked to significant cultural events and used to convey impactful statements on issues like racism, police violence, and organized resistance.

The Power of Protest Posters

Characterized by striking slogans and bold artwork, protest posters have been instrumental in carrying forward strong messages. The attendees of this workshop will be provided with materials to create their own posters, inspired by the themes of social justice that Dr. King championed during his lifetime.

Honoring Dr. King’s Legacy

By offering a platform for participants to create their own protest posters, the Arts Council of Princeton aims to celebrate and honor Dr. King’s commitment to social justice. The workshop is not just an opportunity for artistic expression, but also a medium to educate and motivate on topics that were close to Dr. King’s heart.

A Call for the MLK Day Food Drive

In addition to the poster-making workshop, participants are encouraged to bring pantry-stable goods for the MLK Day Food Drive. This drive will benefit the Princeton Nursery School (PNS), a preschool with a history of nearly a century, known for providing quality education, childcare for families in need, and its diverse environment and comprehensive support services.

Meanwhile, the City of Johnson City is also hosting a range of public events between January 10th to 25th, 2024 in recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The schedule includes an interdenominational worship service, prayer breakfast, food drive, storytelling event, unity program and walk, blood drive, community information session, community dinner, and a student art exhibit.

Arts & Entertainment Social Issues United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

