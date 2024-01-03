en English
Artnet Reporter Katya Kazakina Wins Journalism Award for Art Market Coverage

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:58 pm EST
Artnet Reporter Katya Kazakina Wins Journalism Award for Art Market Coverage

Senior reporter at Artnet News, Katya Kazakina, has been awarded the 2023 National Arts and Entertainment Journalism Award by the Los Angeles Press Club. Kazakina was recognized for her comprehensive coverage of the art market, particularly her feature ‘The Fight Against Flippers’, an in-depth analysis of the tactics artists and galleries use to counteract the speculative flipping of artwork for monetary gain. These include strategies such as blacklisting known speculators, leveraging smart contracts, and selling new works directly from studios.

The Impact of Flipping

The practice of speculatively flipping artwork for quick profits has a detrimental effect on artists and the art market. When artworks are bought and rapidly sold for higher prices, it disrupts the artists’ steady income flow, undermining their financial stability. Kazakina’s article illuminates these impacts, shedding light on a less-explored aspect of the art world.

Award-Winning Journalism

Besides the prestigious accolade, Kazakina’s weekly column, ‘The Art Detective’, clinched the second spot in the online soft news feature category. The column narrates the posthumous market boom for works by Winfred Rembert, an artist with a harrowing life story. Rembert survived a near-lynching and spent seven years in a Georgia prison on a chain gang before gaining recognition in the art world.

Continued Excellence in Arts Reporting

Previously, Kazakina has also been recognized by the Newswomen’s Club of New York for her specialized reporting in the arts. Artnet News continues to provide market insights and analysis through its Artnet News Pro subscriptions. Readers are invited to discover more of Kazakina’s columns and other art-market news from the platform’s team of journalists.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

