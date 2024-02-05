Yorkshire Sculpture Park Triumphs Conservation Challenges and Bags Visitor Attraction of the Year 2023

Yorkshire Sculpture Park (YSP), a gem of British heritage since 1977, emerged as the winner of the Yorkshire Post's Tourism Awards and Visitor Attraction of the Year 2023. With an annual influx of over 250,000 visitors, YSP, nestled in the historic 18th century Bretton Hall estate, offers a visual treat with works by celebrated artists like Hepworth, Moore, and Hirst.

Guardians of the Landscape

The Wakefield Express provides a glimpse into the efforts of YSP's estates team and volunteers, whose role is pivotal in maintaining the extensive grounds, equivalent to the size of Monaco. The team's work ensures that the sculptures are framed against an ideal backdrop, as alterations to the landscape can dramatically influence the viewing experience.

Unforeseen Challenges

An instance of such a change occurred when a storm caused a 200-year-old sycamore tree to topple, modifying the environment around Damien Hirst's 'The Virgin Mother' sculpture and necessitating its relocation. The team is also responsible for '49 Square,' a living sculpture by David Nash, which demands precise pruning to preserve the desired aesthetic of white birch columns.

Tackling Conservation Challenges

YSP is currently grappling with a significant challenge involving diseased rhododendron plants, a situation triggered by a Statutory Plant Health Notice issued by the Forestry Commission. The disease, known as phytophthora ramorum, instigated a 22-phase operation involving only four volunteers and seven staff members. The initial phase required nine weeks to clear 100 meters of infested plants.

To prevent the rhododendrons from regrowing, the team uses eco plugs, a targeted method of plant treatment. Their vision is to replace the rhododendrons with a more diverse assortment of woodland plants. Despite the labor-intensive work, volunteers like Maurice Morgan and Derek Trimby find satisfaction in the tangible impact of their endeavors on the park's landscape.