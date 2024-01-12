Yoo Keun-sang Appointed as Adviser for North Korean Human Rights Center

On January 12, 2024, South Korea’s Unification Minister Kim Yung-ho announced the appointment of celebrated sculptor Yoo Keun-sang as a special adviser for the National North Korean Human Rights Center. This groundbreaking initiative stationed in western Seoul is earmarked for completion by the second half of 2026, boasting a budget of 26 billion won (approximately $19.8 million).

Yoo Keun-sang: The Visionary

Yoo, who also heads the Central Institute for Restoration in Italy, is globally acclaimed for his unique artistic style, characterized by his distinctive use of light and color. In accepting his new role, Yoo expressed his determination to bring a hopeful perspective to the grim human rights situation in North Korea. His aim is not to wallow in despair but to shine a light on the potential for change and resolution.

A Platform for Art and Awareness

Yoo has ambitious plans for the center. He seeks to incorporate works by surviving North Korean artists and exhibit cultural artifacts from the North. This visual representation of North Korea’s culture is a strategic move to engage visitors emotionally and intellectually, fostering a deeper understanding of the human rights situation.

Collaboration and Global Reach

In a groundbreaking proposal, Yoo has suggested a collaboration with the Vatican to further the human rights message. This unique approach could potentially help in resolving related issues by garnering global attention and support. Unification Minister Kim Yung-ho shares Yoo’s vision of making the center a symbol of hope and awareness.

As the world looks on, the National North Korean Human Rights Center under the guidance of Yoo Keun-sang, hopes to serve as a beacon, enlightening the international community about the grave human rights conditions in North Korea, and inspiring action towards a better future.