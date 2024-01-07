Yoo Hwa-soo Bags 23rd SongEun Art Award with ‘Gesture of Cultivation’

Artist Yoo Hwa-soo has earned the prestigious 23rd SongEun Art Award for his thought-provoking installation, “Gesture of Cultivation”. The artwork mourns the trees lost to residential construction, underscoring the desensitization of human perception of nature due to relentless technological advancements.

Unveiling ‘Gesture of Cultivation’

In an evocative juxtaposition, the piece incorporates non-edible mushrooms, which spawn by parasitizing a dead tree trunk within a smart farm. This paradoxical use of technology to nurture life that is conventionally seen as redundant, offers a poignant commentary on the environmental implications of our tech-integrated existence.

The Prestige of SongEun Art Award

Established by the SongEun Art and Cultural Foundation in 2001, the SongEun Art Award remains one of South Korea’s most lauded contemporary art prizes. Yoo was chosen from a competitive group of 20 finalists, which was whittled down from a staggering 512 applicants.

Accolades for the Winner

As part of his laurels, Yoo will receive 20 million won, a solo exhibition at the SongEun Art Space, and a coveted spot in the Seoul Museum Art’s Nanji Residency program. Additionally, two of his pieces will enrich the collections of the SongEun Art and Cultural Foundation and the Seoul Museum of Art. The exhibition featuring the works of all 20 finalists, including Yoo’s award-winning piece, will continue until February 24 at the SongEun Art Space.