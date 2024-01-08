en English
Yang Xin: Preserving Beijing’s Cultural Legacy Through Traditional Pigment-Making and Painting

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 8, 2024 at 1:34 am EST
In the heart of Beijing’s Chaoyang District, a unique craft of pigment-making that dates back to the Qing Dynasty continues to thrive, thanks to the dedicated efforts of 62-year-old artist, Yang Xin. A fifth-generation custodian of this traditional art, Yang Xin not only creates vibrant pigments from natural materials like minerals, soil, and plants but also uses these pigments to produce his own traditional Beijing paintings.

An Intangible Heritage

Yang Xin’s family has been involved in this craft for generations, their expertise recognized as an intangible cultural heritage of Beijing’s Chaoyang District in 2019. The pigments they produce are an essential part of the rich tapestry of Beijing’s culture, breathing life into the city’s historical sites, folk customs, and enduring brands through the medium of traditional Beijing paintings.

A Lifetime of Dedication

After graduating from the College of Fine Arts & Design at Hebei Normal University, Yang Xin devoted three decades of his life to studying the folk history of Beijing, meticulously representing it through his artwork. His painstaking efforts have borne fruit, with nearly 10,000 traditional Beijing paintings to his credit, each a vibrant snapshot of the city’s rich heritage. His dedication extends beyond his own artwork, as he has penned a series of books on the city’s history, adding another dimension to the preservation of Beijing’s cultural legacy.

Inspiring The Next Generation

Yang Xin’s commitment to preserving this traditional art form extends to the younger generation. He has trained approximately 1,000 young enthusiasts in the art of Beijing paintings, fostering an appreciation of this cultural treasure in the hearts of the new generation. Actively participating in community and campus events, Yang Xin conducts over 30 initiatives annually to promote traditional culture. He not only instructs but also distributes his books on Beijing’s folk customs at school programs and local community engagement events, further embedding the love for this heritage in the hearts of many.

Artists/Artwork China
Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

