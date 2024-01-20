Video Installation 'Lessons of the Hour' Celebrates Frederick Douglass's Life and Legacy

In a powerful tribute to one of the most renowned abolitionists in history, Frederick Douglass, filmmaker and artist Isaac Julien has created a captivating video installation, titled 'Lessons of the Hour'. This five-screen version, a modification of the original 10-screen installation, encapsulates significant episodes from Douglass's life, such as his manumission in Britain, where his supporters raised funds to buy his freedom. The acquisition of his liberty enabled him to return to the United States in 1847 as a free man.

Artistic Tribute to a Legendary Abolitionist

The 28-minute video installation, jointly owned by the National Portrait Gallery and the Smithsonian American Art Museum, features British actor Ray Fearon reenacting key moments from Douglass's life. The piece, developed with insights from Douglass scholar Celeste-Marie Bernier, highlights the significant roles played by women in Douglass's life. The video installation harmoniously blends Douglass's own words from speeches and writings, historical images, and new footage. The blend of monochromatic photos with lush cinematography accentuates the narrative.

Linking Past and Present

The title of the installation, 'Lessons of the Hour,' draws from Douglass's final speech, addressing grave themes such as lynching and Black suffrage. The video installation features potent sequences that establish a connection between the past and the present. It juxtaposes Douglass's 1852 speech about the Fourth of July with images of modern-day celebrations and protests in Baltimore. The narrative spans Douglass's early life in Maryland to his final years, underscoring the continuity of 19th-century struggles with contemporary issues. This connection poignantly suggests that the disputes surrounding race and freedom in America persist.

Our Composite Nation: Frederick Douglass’ America

The New-York Historical Society will soon feature a special installation titled 'Our Composite Nation: Frederick Douglass’ America.' This exhibition seeks to encapsulate Douglass's optimistic vision of a new America during the era of Reconstruction. It includes artifacts, documents, and segments from speeches that embody his goal of creating a more fair and inclusive America. Alongside statues of Douglass, the exhibition aims to inspire visitors to pursue the ideals that Douglass championed.