Vatican Announces Prestigious Art Competition for Global Catholic Artists

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: December 29, 2023 at 7:23 am EST
Vatican Announces Prestigious Art Competition for Global Catholic Artists

The Vatican, the heart of the Catholic church and a bastion of art and culture, has announced an unprecedented art competition. This grand event beckons Catholic artists from around the globe to showcase their talent in the revered St. Peter’s Basilica, standing tall in the City of Seven Hills.

A Rare Opportunity

For the first time in history, the winning artist will have the honor of displaying their original artwork alongside legendary Renaissance pieces crafted by the likes of Michelangelo and Gian Lorenzo Bernini. The chosen artist will present a unique set of paintings depicting the 14 Stations of the Cross during the solemn period of Lent in 2026. In addition to this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, the winner will be rewarded with a cash prize of 120,000 euros.

Participation and Selection Process

Entry to the competition is free, and interested artists can apply online from January 8 to January 31, 2024. The process involves submitting a PDF of up to 10 past original works, brief captions, technical details, and a curriculum vitae in English or Italian. Accepted candidates will be notified by March 15, 2024, and are required to submit two framed sketches by July 15, 2024.

Judging and Announcement

A panel from the Fabric of St. Peter, a prestigious group dedicated to the maintenance and preservation of St. Peter’s Basilica, will evaluate the submissions. The winner of the competition will be announced on September 30, 2024. The commissioned paintings must be completed by December 31, 2025, ready to be exhibited to the world starting on February 18, 2026.

Artists/Artwork Italy
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

