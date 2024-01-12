en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Artists/Artwork

Vandemoortele Worcester Joins Waddle of Worcester Art Trail for a Cause

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:23 am EST
Vandemoortele Worcester Joins Waddle of Worcester Art Trail for a Cause

In a unique demonstration of community spirit and philanthropy, Vandemoortele Worcester, a leading manufacturer of frozen bakery products, is sponsoring one of the 80 artistic penguin sculptures for the upcoming Waddle of Worcester art trail event. The event, set to run from July 22 to September 15, 2024, is an innovative initiative organized by the St Richard’s Hospice, aimed at raising vital funds for their charitable endeavors.

Community Support for a Good Cause

The Waddle of Worcester art trail serves as an interactive exhibit, transforming Worcester’s streets and public spaces into a vibrant display of creativity. Eighty penguin sculptures, comprising forty large and forty small fiberglass figures, will be strategically placed throughout the city. Vandemoortele Worcester, known for its large-scale, pre-proofed frozen Viennoiserie for the wholesale market, is one of the sponsors of these sculptures, underscoring its commitment to not just food, but also the local community.

The Art of Giving

At the culmination of the trail event, these beautifully crafted penguins will be auctioned off, with the proceedings directed towards the charity. The art trail and subsequent auction form a unique blend of artistic expression and community engagement, aimed at supporting St Richard’s Hospice in their mission to provide care and support to those in need.

Vandemoortele’s Involvement: More Than Just Sponsorship

The site manager of Vandemoortele Worcester, Mark Parton, voiced his enthusiasm for the project, emphasizing how the company sees the art trail event as more than just a sponsorship opportunity. Vandemoortele’s involvement in the Waddle of Worcester represents their commitment to making everyday food enjoyable and their dedication to supporting local community initiatives.

With the Waddle of Worcester, Vandemoortele Worcester joins the ranks of several local businesses and media outlets supporting the event, thus contributing to an engaging art project that blends fun, community spirit, and philanthropy.

0
Artists/Artwork Local News
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Artists/Artwork

See more
29 mins ago
Lynnwood City Hall Becomes Canvas for Veterans' Healing Through Art
In the heart of Lynnwood City Hall, a unique art gallery unfolded, drawing the attention of veterans, Gold Star families, and art enthusiasts. The event, aptly named ‘Operation Paint to Heal’, served as a platform for local veterans to showcase their artistic talents, while emphasizing the healing properties of art for those grappling with post-traumatic
Lynnwood City Hall Becomes Canvas for Veterans' Healing Through Art
Artistic Self-Destruction: When Artists Destroy Their Own Works
6 hours ago
Artistic Self-Destruction: When Artists Destroy Their Own Works
Ducktown's History Comes Alive in Janice Merendino's Latest Exhibit
8 hours ago
Ducktown's History Comes Alive in Janice Merendino's Latest Exhibit
Aravani Art Project: Empowering Transgenders Through Visual Art
2 hours ago
Aravani Art Project: Empowering Transgenders Through Visual Art
Unearthing Lost Narratives: Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
4 hours ago
Unearthing Lost Narratives: Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ohio University Southern Art Gallery to Host Katherine Cox's 'PencilTown'
6 hours ago
Ohio University Southern Art Gallery to Host Katherine Cox's 'PencilTown'
Latest Headlines
World News
Philadelphia 76ers' Marcus Morris Sr. Receives Key to Hometown
2 mins
Philadelphia 76ers' Marcus Morris Sr. Receives Key to Hometown
Erie County Democrats Endorse Senator Tim Kennedy for 26th Congressional District Seat
2 mins
Erie County Democrats Endorse Senator Tim Kennedy for 26th Congressional District Seat
India's Cricket Strategy: Gearing Up for T20 World Cup
2 mins
India's Cricket Strategy: Gearing Up for T20 World Cup
Wihne da Puchuma da Kewe: A Leap Forward in Rural Healthcare in Capay Valley
3 mins
Wihne da Puchuma da Kewe: A Leap Forward in Rural Healthcare in Capay Valley
Fani Willis Subpoenaed Amid Allegations: A Twist in the Trump Case
3 mins
Fani Willis Subpoenaed Amid Allegations: A Twist in the Trump Case
Alex de Minaur: Australia's New Hope for Grand Slam Glory
4 mins
Alex de Minaur: Australia's New Hope for Grand Slam Glory
Resurgence of Respiratory Illnesses and the Challenge of Vaccine Hesitancy
5 mins
Resurgence of Respiratory Illnesses and the Challenge of Vaccine Hesitancy
Cam Davis Takes a Two-Shot Lead in Sony Open 2024's Opening Round
5 mins
Cam Davis Takes a Two-Shot Lead in Sony Open 2024's Opening Round
High School Basketball: Thrilling Victories and Close Encounters
5 mins
High School Basketball: Thrilling Victories and Close Encounters
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
11 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
12 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
12 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
13 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
14 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
15 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
16 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
17 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
17 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app