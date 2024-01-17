University of Arizona Pauses Controversial Soleri Chapel Relocation Plans

In a dramatic turn of events, the University of Arizona has indefinitely halted its controversial plans to relocate portions of the historic Soleri Chapel. This decision comes in response to growing public outcry and allegations of state law violation. The University was accused of breaching state law ARS 41-864 by disregarding the necessity to involve stakeholders and failing to consult the Arizona State Historic Preservation Office.

Preservation Foundation Leads the Charge

The Tucson Historic Preservation Foundation spearheaded the campaign to save the chapel, arguing that transferring only parts of the chapel would be tantamount to its destruction. The foundation's efforts included a public records request that revealed emails suggesting the university's non-compliance with state law. The state's Historic Preservation Officer, Kathryn Leonard, voiced her concerns over the university's handling of the chapel in these correspondences.

University's Intentions Questioned

The University's initial intention was to relocate the chapel's decorative bells, wall sculpture, and five ceiling panels to a new space, aimed at making the art more accessible. The current location of the chapel, now an office building, has rendered the artwork largely inaccessible to most Tucsonans. However, due to the public pressure and legal concerns, all pieces are now remaining in place.

Future of the Chapel

Despite the university's intention to increase public access to the chapel's art, the preservation foundation maintains that a solution must be found that both ensures public access and safeguards the chapel for future generations. While the project is currently on hold, the foundation has yet to be formally included in any new discussions with the university regarding the future of the historic Soleri Chapel.