en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Unity in Diversity: A Ugandan Student’s Ceramic Journey in China

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:07 am EST
Unity in Diversity: A Ugandan Student’s Ceramic Journey in China

In the heart of China, within the revered halls of Jingdezhen Ceramic University, a young Ugandan man named Robert is fervently etching his name into the annals of ceramic design. His doctoral pursuit in design with a focus on ceramics is more than just an academic endeavour; it is a manifestation of a lifelong passion rooted in his early years. Robert’s unique style, a harmonious fusion of African and Chinese cultural traditions, resonates deeply in each piece of his ceramic artwork.

A Tale of Two Cultures

Robert’s journey is not merely a tale of personal ambition, but a testament to the power of cultural exchange. It is the result of a dedicated practice and professional tutelage that has nurtured his unique blend of ceramics. His masterful technique has culminated in an individual exhibition aptly named “Unity in Diversity.” This exhibition embodies his broader aspirations. It showcases the harmonious integration of diverse cultural elements, a concept he holds in high regard.

The Beauty of Unity in Diversity

Robert’s “Unity in Diversity” is not just an exhibition; it is a celebration of the synthesis of cultural elements. It explores the potential of ceramics to transcend geographical boundaries and cultural differences. Each piece not only represents his personal achievements but also embodies his vision of unity in the face of diversity.

Amplifying Cultural Exchange

Looking forward, Robert intends to take the rich cultural influences he has absorbed back to his hometown in Uganda. He aspires to share his ceramic creations with a wider audience, fostering a greater appreciation for Chinese ceramic art. More importantly, Robert aims to facilitate cultural exchanges between China and Africa through his work. His ultimate goal is to contribute to the mutual understanding and respect between the two regions.

Meanwhile, on New Year’s Eve, Bilibili Inc hosted its fifth consecutive New Year Gala ‘The Most Beautiful Night of 2023.’ The event, with a peak popularity index of 344 million and over 100 million total views, successfully united audiences of different ages. Paying tribute to cultural icons and revisiting classic tunes, the Gala also featured renowned international artists and influencers. It successfully wove Chinese cultural threads into the fabric of diverse global entertainment, aiming to introduce Chinese culture and heritage to youth worldwide on their own cultural terms.

0
Africa Artists/Artwork China
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Teen Entrepreneur Justin Jin Expands Media Empire to Africa

By Hadeel Hashem

Black Stars Kick Off Training Camp Ahead of 2023 AFCON

By Salman Khan

Exploring Cross-language ASR Transfer: A Case Study of Tashlhiyt

By Israel Ojoko

Niger's Prime Minister Initiates Regional Consultations for Inclusive National Dialogue

By Waqas Arain

FEWS NET: Tracking Staple Food Prices to Predict Food Insecurity ...
@Africa · 45 mins
FEWS NET: Tracking Staple Food Prices to Predict Food Insecurity ...
heart comment 0
Echoes of Piracy: From the Maghreb Coast to the Red Sea

By Nimrah Khatoon

Echoes of Piracy: From the Maghreb Coast to the Red Sea
Eswatini Banks Hike Fees for 2024: Fintech Poses Competitive Alternative

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Eswatini Banks Hike Fees for 2024: Fintech Poses Competitive Alternative
Historic Elevation in Akyem-Abuakwa Traditional Area: Barima Kwaku Dua Ascends Okyeman Twafohene Stool

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Historic Elevation in Akyem-Abuakwa Traditional Area: Barima Kwaku Dua Ascends Okyeman Twafohene Stool
CNN Travel Unveils Top 24 Global Destinations for 2024, Angola Makes the Cut

By Salman Akhtar

CNN Travel Unveils Top 24 Global Destinations for 2024, Angola Makes the Cut
Latest Headlines
World News
Uruguayan Midfielder Santiago Silva Joins Huachipato FC
25 seconds
Uruguayan Midfielder Santiago Silva Joins Huachipato FC
Sheikh Hasina: The Arrest, the Triumph, and the Legacy
32 seconds
Sheikh Hasina: The Arrest, the Triumph, and the Legacy
Sun Belt Showdown: Troy Trojans Brace for Old Dominion Monarchs
33 seconds
Sun Belt Showdown: Troy Trojans Brace for Old Dominion Monarchs
Regulus Therapeutics Advances in Potential Treatment for ADPKD
55 seconds
Regulus Therapeutics Advances in Potential Treatment for ADPKD
Fairleigh Dickinson Knights vs Merrimack Warriors - A Battle of Equals
1 min
Fairleigh Dickinson Knights vs Merrimack Warriors - A Battle of Equals
Santa Clara Broncos vs Loyola Marymount Lions: A Pivotal West Coast Conference Showdown
1 min
Santa Clara Broncos vs Loyola Marymount Lions: A Pivotal West Coast Conference Showdown
Gate City's Comeback Victory over John Battle Highlighted by Jaydyn Carrico's Performance
1 min
Gate City's Comeback Victory over John Battle Highlighted by Jaydyn Carrico's Performance
Nigeria's Economic Hardship: Government's Intensified Efforts to Alleviate Struggles
1 min
Nigeria's Economic Hardship: Government's Intensified Efforts to Alleviate Struggles
Long Beach State Beach vs Cal Poly Mustangs: A Clash of Contrasting Styles in Big West Conference Play
2 mins
Long Beach State Beach vs Cal Poly Mustangs: A Clash of Contrasting Styles in Big West Conference Play
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
3 mins
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
1 hour
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
1 hour
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
2 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
5 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
6 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
7 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
7 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
8 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app