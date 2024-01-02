Union Minister Prahlad Joshi Praises Master Sculptor Arun Yogiraj for Contribution to Ram Mandir Project

Master Sculptor Arun Yogiraj, known for his exceptional talent in the art of sculpture, has received high praise from Union Minister Prahlad Joshi. Yogiraj’s dedication and skill have been instrumental in a significant cultural and historical project in India: the Ram Mandir. His work on the project not only showcases his mastery but also echoes the rich cultural heritage of India.

Arun Yogiraj’s Contribution to the Ram Mandir Project

Arun Yogiraj’s sculpting prowess came into the limelight as his carving of Ram Lalla was chosen for the Pran Pratishtha at the grand temple in Ayodhya, scheduled for January 22. The installation of the idol, a momentous event in India’s cultural history, is set to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Union Minister Prahlad Joshi revealed the photo of the Lord Ram statue, carved by Yogiraj, further elevating the emotional and historical significance of the idol.

Endorsement from Union Minister and Other Dignitaries

The BJP’s state chief Vijayendra Yediyurappa and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi praised Arun Yogiraj’s work, reflecting the sculptor’s talent and dedication. The endorsement from a Union Minister and top BJP stalwart not only honors Arun Yogiraj’s individual achievements but also underscores the cultural and historical importance of the Ram Mandir project.

Arun Yogiraj: A Master Sculptor

Arun Yogiraj’s journey in the field of sculpture, despite initial resistance from his family, has led him to many high-profile projects, including the Netaji statue at India Gate and the Adi Shankaracharya statue at the Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand. His design for the idol at the Ram Temple was selected for its divine look and distinct impression of Ram Lalla, further solidifying his reputation as a master sculptor.

In conclusion, the recognition and praise Arun Yogiraj has received from Union Minister Prahlad Joshi and other dignitaries underscore his exceptional talent in sculpting. His significant contribution to the Ram Mandir project is a testament to his mastery and dedication to his craft. As the idol of Lord Rama, carved by Yogiraj, is set to be installed in Ayodhya, it marks another milestone in his illustrious career and the cultural history of India.