Unearthing Lost Narratives: Ken Krimstein’s ‘When I Grow Up’

Unearthed from the quiet solitude of a Lithuanian church cellar in 2017, a collection of lost stories breathed life into the forgotten narratives of Jewish teenagers from the 1930s. These autobiographical accounts, written on the precipice of the Nazi regime and the onset of World War II, painted a poignant picture of lives filled with aspirations, fears, and an impending doom. Captivated by this significant historical discovery, Ken Krimstein, a renowned cartoonist for The New Yorker, embarked on a journey to Vilnius, the heart of Lithuania, to delve deeper into these narratives.

Discovering Voices from the Past

Reading these accounts firsthand, Krimstein found himself profoundly moved by the raw emotions permeating each line. He was struck by the dreams, hopes, and fears these young individuals harbored, their words echoing in the cavernous silence of the Lithuanian church. Inspired, he resolved to bring their stories to a broader audience, to honor their voices that had been silenced by the unforgiving march of time and the brutalities of war.

When I Grow Up: A Tribute to Lost Narratives

Krimstein’s journey resulted in the creation of a remarkable graphic novel, ‘When I Grow Up’, a tribute to the once-lost voices of the Jewish teens. The narratives, now translated into evocative images and words, offer an intimate glimpse into history – a tale told through the eyes of those who lived through it.

‘Vivre’: A Story Retold

The graphic novel recently found a new home in French literature, published under the title ‘Vivre’, meaning ‘to live.’ This translation further extends the reach of these powerful stories, ensuring they continue to resonate with readers across the globe. The novel has garnered significant attention, even being discussed on FRANCE 24’s segment, Perspective, during an enlightening interview with Krimstein conducted by Gavin Lee.

In bringing these narratives to light, Krimstein has not only paid homage to the lives of these Jewish teenagers but also underscored the enduring power of stories. Even in the face of the harshest adversities, the human spirit continues to express itself, reminding us all of our shared history, hopes, and fears.