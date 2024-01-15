en English
Tyne Bridge Painting in Downing Street: A Symbol of Heritage and a Call for Action

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:10 am EST
Tyne Bridge Painting in Downing Street: A Symbol of Heritage and a Call for Action

In the hallowed halls of 10 Downing Street, the Prime Minister’s residence, a historic painting of the Tyne Bridge by artist Edward Dickey from 1928 has found a new home. This artwork, depicting the bridge in its construction phase, is now part of an exclusive selection from the Laing Art Gallery. The inclusion of this painting is of particular significance, given the current state of the actual Tyne Bridge itself.

The Bridge: A Symbol of Pride and Concern

The Tyne Bridge, a stalwart structure connecting Newcastle and Gateshead, is now showing signs of age and neglect. Rust patches and graffiti mar the once-stellar facade of this grade II* listed structure. Local leaders and citizens eagerly await the delivery of promised government funding for essential repairs, with concerns mounting over further deterioration and escalating restoration costs.

Government Funding: A Waiting Game

In June 2022, the Government committed to a £35.3 million investment for upgrades to the bridge and Central Motorway. An additional allocation was also promised to meet the full £41.4 million restoration budget. Initial work has begun, but the main refurbishment remains at a standstill, awaiting the release of these funds. As the bridge’s centenary in 2028 approaches, the urgency to commence the estimated four-year restoration project increases.

The Painting: A Reminder of Heritage and Responsibility

The presence of Edward Dickey’s painting in Downing Street serves as a potent reminder of the bridge’s historical significance and the Government’s responsibility towards its conservation. The artwork is part of the ‘Museum in Residence’ initiative, with the Laing Art Gallery in Newcastle providing nine selected pieces that encapsulate the essence of the North East’s industrial heritage and cultural innovation. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak himself was photographed amidst these artworks, further underscoring the importance of the region.

The continued delays in releasing the promised funds have raised serious questions in the North East, threatening to escalate tensions. As the painting of the Tyne Bridge hangs in the corridors of power, the real bridge awaits its much-needed attention, symbolizing the North East’s hope for recognition and support from the Government.

Artists/Artwork Europe
Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

