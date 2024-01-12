The Winter Show: Celebrating 70 Years of Art, Antiques, and Community Empowerment

As the city of New York prepares to embrace the chill of winter, the art and design scene is set to bask in the warmth of celebration. The Winter Show, an esteemed fair showcasing art, antiques, and design, commemorates its 70th anniversary this year, marking a significant milestone in its long-standing commitment to enriching and empowering communities.

Decades of Dedication to Community Development

The Winter Show was established in 1954, with the primary aim of benefiting the East Side House Settlement – a community-based organization dedicated to serving the South Bronx and northern Manhattan. Over the years, the event has evolved from selling donated items to featuring reputed antique dealers from across the globe. Today, the fair attracts 70 international exhibitors, presenting an eclectic mix of art, antiques, and design to a discerning audience. Beyond its cultural significance, the Winter Show has also emerged as a vital financial resource for East Side House, contributing approximately $1.2 million annually. This constitutes about one-third of East Side House’s private fundraising revenue, supplementing its $30 million budget alongside government funding.

Impacting Lives and Shaping Futures

Under the leadership of Daniel Diaz, who has been serving as the executive director of East Side House since 2017, the funds generated by the Winter Show have been instrumental in fostering innovation in education and workforce development. Diaz’s vision and determination have been particularly evident during the pandemic when the revenue enabled the organization to provide internet access to those in need and sustain staff salaries. The unrestricted funds from the fair are also being allocated to ambitious projects that are slated to have a transformative impact on the community. These include a commercial teaching kitchen designed to offer culinary workforce training and community meals, and Haven Charter High School – a career and technical education school set to open in 2025.

A Beacon of Hope and Opportunity

The Winter Show is more than a fair; it’s a platform that unites art, culture, and community. Its annual proceeds empower East Side House to pilot new initiatives and expand underfunded programs, thereby ensuring continued economic mobility and educational opportunities for the communities they serve. As it celebrates its 70th anniversary, the Winter Show continues to be a beacon of hope, illuminating the path to a brighter future for the residents of the South Bronx and northern Manhattan.