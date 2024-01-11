en English
Artists/Artwork

Thai Manga Artists Sundae Kids Spotlighted in Tokyoiter Project

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:52 am EST
In a recent artistic coup, the internationally acclaimed Thai manga duo, known as the Sundae Kids, have left their distinctive mark on the world stage. Their artwork graces the latest cover of the Tokyoiter project, an initiative that pays tribute to the city of Tokyo, emulating the iconic covers of The New Yorker magazine.

A Global Platform for Artistic Expression

Launched in 2016 by French art director David Robert and UK-born illustrator Andrew Joyce, the Tokyoiter project provides an international platform for artists to showcase their talent. The project encapsulates the dynamic culture, diverse neighbourhoods, and unique allure of Tokyo through a series of imaginary magazine covers.

The Sundae Kids’ Distinctive Style

The Sundae Kids’ contribution offers a vibrant visual exploration of Tokyo. Their illustrations capture the city’s quirky charm and diverse neighbourhoods with meticulous attention to detail. Their signature style, known for its evocative and emotive quality, is evident in their artwork, further enriching the visual narrative of the Tokyoiter’s cover.

Global Recognition for Thai Artists

This collaboration marks a significant milestone for the Sundae Kids, highlighting the global appreciation of their work. As a Thai duo, their participation in the Tokyoiter project underscores the international recognition of their talent and the universal appeal of their art. This engagement reaffirms the Tokyoiter’s commitment to providing artists from all corners of the world the opportunity to shine on an international stage.

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

