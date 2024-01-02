en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Artists/Artwork

Taoyuan International Art Award 2025: A Beacon of Global Artistic Talent

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:46 pm EST
Taoyuan International Art Award 2025: A Beacon of Global Artistic Talent

The Taoyuan Museum of Fine Arts (TMoFA) has officially announced the dates for the 2025 ‘Taoyuan International Art Award.’ From April 1st to April 26th, artists across the globe, including those hailing from Thailand, are invited to submit their original works. This biennial award has been established with the primary goal of encouraging and nurturing talent in the field of contemporary art. Moreover, it aims to support the research and creation of such art, widen international perspectives, strengthen international exchanges, and promote a variety of art practices.

Competition Open to All

With no restrictions on nationality or age, the competition is open to individuals and groups alike. It accepts submissions in a wide range of categories. These include 2D works such as painting, photography, and mixed media, 3D works like sculpture, objects, installations, and pluridisciplinary works, as well as video and interactive works encompassing audio, moving image, and animation. Each participant has the liberty to register one piece or set.

Review and Exhibition

An international, multidisciplinary jury will undertake the task of reviewing the submissions. Those works that pass the initial review will be exhibited at the Taoyuan Arts Center for a secondary review slated for March 2025.

Support for Participants

TMoFA has pledged to cover the costs for the basic setup, return transport, and insurance of the works that will be showcased. In addition, travel expenses for the artists who are selected post-preliminary review will also be taken care of by the museum.

The grand prize winner of the competition stands to receive NT$600,000, while three honourable mentions will each be awarded NT$200,000. This momentous event aims to provide a platform for never-before-competed artworks in government-organised competitions within Taiwan, thereby fostering a vibrant atmosphere for the creation and appreciation of contemporary art.

0
Artists/Artwork Asia Thailand
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Anna Uddenberg: A Provocative Commentary on Digital Age Identities

By Mazhar Abbas

Indie Artist Still Woozy Embraces Fatherhood with Birth of First Child

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Anna Uddenberg: An Artist's Critique of Social Media-Driven Society

By BNN Correspondents

Anna Uddenberg: Artistic Critique of Social Media Culture

By BNN Correspondents

Charlie Baker Honored with Unveiling of Official Portrait ...
@Artists/Artwork · 2 hours
Charlie Baker Honored with Unveiling of Official Portrait ...
heart comment 0
Detroit’s Artistic Resurgence: New Cultural Headquarters and the Rebirth of Murals in Islandview Festival

By BNN Correspondents

Detroit's Artistic Resurgence: New Cultural Headquarters and the Rebirth of Murals in Islandview Festival
Anna Uddenberg: An Artist Critiquing Social Media’s Influence on Identity

By BNN Correspondents

Anna Uddenberg: An Artist Critiquing Social Media's Influence on Identity
Nicolas Party’s Solo Exhibition: An Artistic Reflection on Climate Emergency

By Wojciech Zylm

Nicolas Party's Solo Exhibition: An Artistic Reflection on Climate Emergency
Akinlabi ‘Phisha’ Akinbulumo Unveils ‘Half Mask: Indivi-duality’ at Kokopelli Gallery

By BNN Correspondents

Akinlabi 'Phisha' Akinbulumo Unveils 'Half Mask: Indivi-duality' at Kokopelli Gallery
Latest Headlines
World News
Bellevue Mayor Advocates for New Racetrack & Casino Amidst Concerns Over Market Impact
27 seconds
Bellevue Mayor Advocates for New Racetrack & Casino Amidst Concerns Over Market Impact
Diego Maradona Assures Fans of Good Health Following World Cup Scare
38 seconds
Diego Maradona Assures Fans of Good Health Following World Cup Scare
Stalin's Legacy in Modern Russia: A Complex Relationship
1 min
Stalin's Legacy in Modern Russia: A Complex Relationship
Winnipeg Resident's Fundraiser Shines Light on Healthcare Workers' Dedication Amidst Crisis
1 min
Winnipeg Resident's Fundraiser Shines Light on Healthcare Workers' Dedication Amidst Crisis
Marshall Todd Wraps Up First Year as Pulaski County Judge-Executive
1 min
Marshall Todd Wraps Up First Year as Pulaski County Judge-Executive
First Baby of 2024 Arrives Early at Halifax Health
1 min
First Baby of 2024 Arrives Early at Halifax Health
Carter Hess: Fort Hill's Defensive Lineman Shines as MPSSAA All-State Defensive Player of the Year
1 min
Carter Hess: Fort Hill's Defensive Lineman Shines as MPSSAA All-State Defensive Player of the Year
Leaked Manchester United 2024 Pre-Match Shirt Features Stone Roses Collaboration
1 min
Leaked Manchester United 2024 Pre-Match Shirt Features Stone Roses Collaboration
Healthcare Hurdles in California: The Fight Against Mental Illness and the Fentanyl Epidemic
1 min
Healthcare Hurdles in California: The Fight Against Mental Illness and the Fentanyl Epidemic
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
12 mins
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
1 hour
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
3 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
6 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
6 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
6 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app