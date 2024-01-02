Taoyuan International Art Award 2025: A Beacon of Global Artistic Talent

The Taoyuan Museum of Fine Arts (TMoFA) has officially announced the dates for the 2025 ‘Taoyuan International Art Award.’ From April 1st to April 26th, artists across the globe, including those hailing from Thailand, are invited to submit their original works. This biennial award has been established with the primary goal of encouraging and nurturing talent in the field of contemporary art. Moreover, it aims to support the research and creation of such art, widen international perspectives, strengthen international exchanges, and promote a variety of art practices.

Competition Open to All

With no restrictions on nationality or age, the competition is open to individuals and groups alike. It accepts submissions in a wide range of categories. These include 2D works such as painting, photography, and mixed media, 3D works like sculpture, objects, installations, and pluridisciplinary works, as well as video and interactive works encompassing audio, moving image, and animation. Each participant has the liberty to register one piece or set.

Review and Exhibition

An international, multidisciplinary jury will undertake the task of reviewing the submissions. Those works that pass the initial review will be exhibited at the Taoyuan Arts Center for a secondary review slated for March 2025.

Support for Participants

TMoFA has pledged to cover the costs for the basic setup, return transport, and insurance of the works that will be showcased. In addition, travel expenses for the artists who are selected post-preliminary review will also be taken care of by the museum.

The grand prize winner of the competition stands to receive NT$600,000, while three honourable mentions will each be awarded NT$200,000. This momentous event aims to provide a platform for never-before-competed artworks in government-organised competitions within Taiwan, thereby fostering a vibrant atmosphere for the creation and appreciation of contemporary art.