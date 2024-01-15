en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
AI & ML

Supercomposite Steps Away from AI Art: The Story Behind the Viral Portrait ‘Loab’

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:14 pm EST
Supercomposite Steps Away from AI Art: The Story Behind the Viral Portrait ‘Loab’

Swedish-based artist and writer, Steph Maj Swanson, popularly known as Supercomposite, who found herself in the global spotlight in 2022 for creating a haunting AI-generated portrait of a woman named ‘Loab’, has announced her decision to step away from AI art. The artist’s intriguing explorations with AI and the subsequent narratives about Loab’s creation sparked a wave of interest across social media, leading to intensive discussions about the intersections of art, aesthetics, and technology.

From AI Art Virality to a Creative Hiatus

Supercomposite’s journey with AI art began with the use of cutting-edge tools like Midjourney, Stable Diffusion, and DALL-E, generating images from written prompts. Loab, her creation, emerged from this process, a figure that inhabited a stark, gruesome world alongside children. The artist used negative prompts, meaning that the software was tasked with creating images that were the opposite of the given inputs. This approach resulted in a series of disturbing images, some of which were so shocking that Swanson chose not to publicize them.

Despite the viral fame and the ensuing debates about the ethical implications of AI art, Swanson has decided to distance herself from this field. She describes the process of creating AI art as frustrating and limiting, leading to a sense of burnout. The instant feedback loops in AI art production, coupled with its addictive nature, have led to her decision to shift focus onto writing a screenplay.

AI Art: A Double-Edged Sword

Supercomposite’s experience with AI art is not an isolated incident. Recently, an artist used generative AI to complete a painting by the late gay artist Keith Haring, which drew widespread criticism. The AI-generated image added patterns outside of the border and incomplete or broken human figures, leading to accusations of disrespect and desecration.

Major AI software companies are also coming under fire, facing a lawsuit from visual artists who claim that their art was used illegally to train the AI systems. These incidents highlight the complex ethical landscape surrounding AI-generated art, raising questions about artistic integrity, ownership, and the boundaries of technology.

Embracing Technology, Respecting Art

In navigating her way through the AI art world, Swanson has expressed sentiments mirroring those of video art pioneer Nam June Paik, who once remarked, “I use technology in order to hate it properly”. Despite having utilized AI to create art, Swanson’s decision to distance herself from AI reflects her frustration and the limitations she experienced with the technology. Her story serves as a reminder that while technology can be a powerful tool for creation, it should not override the human element in art.

0
AI & ML Artists/Artwork
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

AI & ML

See more
46 seconds ago
AI to Reshape Job Market by 2025, says Adecco CEO
Artificial intelligence is poised to cause the most substantial disruption in the job market in decades, according to Denis Machuel, CEO of Adecco, the world’s largest temporary staffing agency. By 2025, AI, especially generative AI like ChatGPT, is expected to reshape numerous professions, ranging from meteorology and law to screenwriting, by enhancing productivity and potentially
AI to Reshape Job Market by 2025, says Adecco CEO
Idis to Unveil Ground-breaking Surveillance and AI Innovations at Intersec Dubai
2 hours ago
Idis to Unveil Ground-breaking Surveillance and AI Innovations at Intersec Dubai
IMF's Georgieva Highlights Potential Socio-Economic Disruptions from AI Revolution
2 hours ago
IMF's Georgieva Highlights Potential Socio-Economic Disruptions from AI Revolution
Prateek Arora: Fusing AI and Art in an Indofuturist Paradigm
40 mins ago
Prateek Arora: Fusing AI and Art in an Indofuturist Paradigm
IMF Predicts AI Impact on 60% of Jobs in Advanced Economies
49 mins ago
IMF Predicts AI Impact on 60% of Jobs in Advanced Economies
Harnessing AI and ML for Advanced Network Traffic Prediction and Autonomous Database Debugging
2 hours ago
Harnessing AI and ML for Advanced Network Traffic Prediction and Autonomous Database Debugging
Latest Headlines
World News
Syracuse Clinches Narrow Win Against Clemson in Thrilling College Basketball Encounter
5 seconds
Syracuse Clinches Narrow Win Against Clemson in Thrilling College Basketball Encounter
North Carolina Triumphs Over Virginia in Intense Basketball Matchup
6 seconds
North Carolina Triumphs Over Virginia in Intense Basketball Matchup
Vinicius Jr's Hat-Trick Propels Real Madrid to Super Cup Victory
6 seconds
Vinicius Jr's Hat-Trick Propels Real Madrid to Super Cup Victory
Ohio State Triumphs Over Michigan State in a Thrilling Women's Basketball Game
9 seconds
Ohio State Triumphs Over Michigan State in a Thrilling Women's Basketball Game
President Droupadi Murmu Embarks on a Three-Day Visit to Meghalaya and Assam
9 seconds
President Droupadi Murmu Embarks on a Three-Day Visit to Meghalaya and Assam
USC Triumphs Over UCLA in Intense Basketball Match
16 seconds
USC Triumphs Over UCLA in Intense Basketball Match
University of North Carolina Triumphs Over Virginia in Intense Basketball Match
30 seconds
University of North Carolina Triumphs Over Virginia in Intense Basketball Match
Syracuse Narrowly Defeats Clemson in Intense Basketball Showdown
34 seconds
Syracuse Narrowly Defeats Clemson in Intense Basketball Showdown
Arkansas Women's Basketball Team Triumphs Over Alabama: A Game of Strategy and Skill
41 seconds
Arkansas Women's Basketball Team Triumphs Over Alabama: A Game of Strategy and Skill
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
32 mins
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
55 mins
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
60 mins
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
2 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
5 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
5 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
11 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
14 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
15 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app