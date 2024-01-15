Supercomposite Steps Away from AI Art: The Story Behind the Viral Portrait ‘Loab’

Swedish-based artist and writer, Steph Maj Swanson, popularly known as Supercomposite, who found herself in the global spotlight in 2022 for creating a haunting AI-generated portrait of a woman named ‘Loab’, has announced her decision to step away from AI art. The artist’s intriguing explorations with AI and the subsequent narratives about Loab’s creation sparked a wave of interest across social media, leading to intensive discussions about the intersections of art, aesthetics, and technology.

From AI Art Virality to a Creative Hiatus

Supercomposite’s journey with AI art began with the use of cutting-edge tools like Midjourney, Stable Diffusion, and DALL-E, generating images from written prompts. Loab, her creation, emerged from this process, a figure that inhabited a stark, gruesome world alongside children. The artist used negative prompts, meaning that the software was tasked with creating images that were the opposite of the given inputs. This approach resulted in a series of disturbing images, some of which were so shocking that Swanson chose not to publicize them.

Despite the viral fame and the ensuing debates about the ethical implications of AI art, Swanson has decided to distance herself from this field. She describes the process of creating AI art as frustrating and limiting, leading to a sense of burnout. The instant feedback loops in AI art production, coupled with its addictive nature, have led to her decision to shift focus onto writing a screenplay.

AI Art: A Double-Edged Sword

Supercomposite’s experience with AI art is not an isolated incident. Recently, an artist used generative AI to complete a painting by the late gay artist Keith Haring, which drew widespread criticism. The AI-generated image added patterns outside of the border and incomplete or broken human figures, leading to accusations of disrespect and desecration.

Major AI software companies are also coming under fire, facing a lawsuit from visual artists who claim that their art was used illegally to train the AI systems. These incidents highlight the complex ethical landscape surrounding AI-generated art, raising questions about artistic integrity, ownership, and the boundaries of technology.

Embracing Technology, Respecting Art

In navigating her way through the AI art world, Swanson has expressed sentiments mirroring those of video art pioneer Nam June Paik, who once remarked, “I use technology in order to hate it properly”. Despite having utilized AI to create art, Swanson’s decision to distance herself from AI reflects her frustration and the limitations she experienced with the technology. Her story serves as a reminder that while technology can be a powerful tool for creation, it should not override the human element in art.