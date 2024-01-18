Sultan Ghari: A Case for Community-Driven Monument Conservation

The Delhi Art Gallery bore witness to a riveting dialogue on monument conservation, set against the backdrop of the Ayodhya event. The stage was set for a profound discussion on the management of historical landmarks. At the heart of the discourse was the question: Should local communities be involved in the preservation of historical monuments like South Delhi’s Sultan Ghari?

A Syncretic Shrine: The Sultan Ghari Complex

The Sultan Ghari, a tomb hailing from the 13th century, has evolved into a syncretic shrine. It commands reverence from both Hindus and Muslims who offer oblations at the site. The complex’s history, however, is not without dispute. Some locals hold the belief that it was erected atop an existing temple—a notion that finds strength in architectural evidence of elements repurposed from earlier Hindu structures.

The ASI’s Official History

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) puts forth an official history of the site. According to the ASI, the Sultan Ghari was constructed in 1231 for Mamluk Sultan Iltutmish’s son, who met an untimely demise in 1229 while serving as the governor of Bengal. This account, however, fails to acknowledge the syncretic customs now integral to the site.

Community-Driven Conservation

The transformation of Sultan Ghari into an interfaith shrine, in spite of its potentially contentious history, suggests an alternative path. It hints at a community-driven approach to managing historical sites. This approach, which honours the diverse faiths and customs that coexist at such sites, might prove to be a more harmonious solution than sole reliance on state control or judicial intervention.