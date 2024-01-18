en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Artists/Artwork

Sultan Ghari: A Case for Community-Driven Monument Conservation

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:51 am EST
Sultan Ghari: A Case for Community-Driven Monument Conservation

The Delhi Art Gallery bore witness to a riveting dialogue on monument conservation, set against the backdrop of the Ayodhya event. The stage was set for a profound discussion on the management of historical landmarks. At the heart of the discourse was the question: Should local communities be involved in the preservation of historical monuments like South Delhi’s Sultan Ghari?

A Syncretic Shrine: The Sultan Ghari Complex

The Sultan Ghari, a tomb hailing from the 13th century, has evolved into a syncretic shrine. It commands reverence from both Hindus and Muslims who offer oblations at the site. The complex’s history, however, is not without dispute. Some locals hold the belief that it was erected atop an existing temple—a notion that finds strength in architectural evidence of elements repurposed from earlier Hindu structures.

The ASI’s Official History

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) puts forth an official history of the site. According to the ASI, the Sultan Ghari was constructed in 1231 for Mamluk Sultan Iltutmish’s son, who met an untimely demise in 1229 while serving as the governor of Bengal. This account, however, fails to acknowledge the syncretic customs now integral to the site.

Community-Driven Conservation

The transformation of Sultan Ghari into an interfaith shrine, in spite of its potentially contentious history, suggests an alternative path. It hints at a community-driven approach to managing historical sites. This approach, which honours the diverse faiths and customs that coexist at such sites, might prove to be a more harmonious solution than sole reliance on state control or judicial intervention.

0
Artists/Artwork History India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Artists/Artwork

See more
46 mins ago
Transforming the Ordinary: Amateur Artisan Crafts Remarkable Chopstick House
In the heart of Fujian Province, an amateur artisan has breathed new life into 4,000 chopsticks, transforming them into a remarkable model house. This extraordinary feat is not just a testament to the artisan’s skill and dedication but also a tribute to her childhood home. Transforming Chopsticks into a Symbol of Nostalgia While chopsticks are
Transforming the Ordinary: Amateur Artisan Crafts Remarkable Chopstick House
Neck Deep's Ben Barlow Discusses New Album and Musical Influences
11 hours ago
Neck Deep's Ben Barlow Discusses New Album and Musical Influences
Lions Club Proposes Large Lion Sculpture for Lions Park: Who Bears the Responsibility?
12 hours ago
Lions Club Proposes Large Lion Sculpture for Lions Park: Who Bears the Responsibility?
Nature-Inspired Hues Replace Monochromatic Black in Exterior Home Paint Trends
1 hour ago
Nature-Inspired Hues Replace Monochromatic Black in Exterior Home Paint Trends
Amy Hirst: The Self-Taught Baker Crafting Intricate Edible Art with Cupcakes
5 hours ago
Amy Hirst: The Self-Taught Baker Crafting Intricate Edible Art with Cupcakes
Preserving Tradition: America's Hatch Show Print Marks 145 Years
9 hours ago
Preserving Tradition: America's Hatch Show Print Marks 145 Years
Latest Headlines
World News
Budapest Mayor Clarifies Controversy Over Bus Service Changes
1 min
Budapest Mayor Clarifies Controversy Over Bus Service Changes
NFL Playoffs: Wild Card Surprises Set the Stage for Divisional Round Showdowns
1 min
NFL Playoffs: Wild Card Surprises Set the Stage for Divisional Round Showdowns
Glasgow Woman Undergoes Crucial Pacemaker Replacement Following Media Intervention
1 min
Glasgow Woman Undergoes Crucial Pacemaker Replacement Following Media Intervention
MP Peter Salasya Summoned by EACC Over Alleged Assault Incident
1 min
MP Peter Salasya Summoned by EACC Over Alleged Assault Incident
Non-Aligned Movement Leaders Denounce Israeli Campaign in Gaza, Call for Immediate Ceasefire
2 mins
Non-Aligned Movement Leaders Denounce Israeli Campaign in Gaza, Call for Immediate Ceasefire
Groundbreaking Study Unveils PD-1's Role in Merkel Cell Carcinoma Progression
2 mins
Groundbreaking Study Unveils PD-1's Role in Merkel Cell Carcinoma Progression
Gaza Hostage Crisis: A Father's Hunger Strike for Justice
2 mins
Gaza Hostage Crisis: A Father's Hunger Strike for Justice
Armenia's Constitutional Reform: A Genuine Effort or Political Maneuver?
2 mins
Armenia's Constitutional Reform: A Genuine Effort or Political Maneuver?
Elon Musk Quips on Screen Proximity as Apple Vision Pro Preps for Launch
2 mins
Elon Musk Quips on Screen Proximity as Apple Vision Pro Preps for Launch
Indian CEO Tragically Dies; India and France Elevate Partnership
2 hours
Indian CEO Tragically Dies; India and France Elevate Partnership
January 19, 2024: A Day of Observance and Political Shifts
2 hours
January 19, 2024: A Day of Observance and Political Shifts
Interconnected Events Echo the Complexity of Global Affairs
2 hours
Interconnected Events Echo the Complexity of Global Affairs
Devastating Fire Rages at Bridgend Industrial Estate in South Wales
5 hours
Devastating Fire Rages at Bridgend Industrial Estate in South Wales
Financial Sector Witnesses Positive Shift in 2024: Travelers' Earnings Exceed Expectations
6 hours
Financial Sector Witnesses Positive Shift in 2024: Travelers' Earnings Exceed Expectations
Rhode Island man charged in connection with Patriots fan's death pleads not guilty
8 hours
Rhode Island man charged in connection with Patriots fan's death pleads not guilty
Bradley Cooper's Unusual Awards Season Experience: Public Schadenfreude and Rob Lowe's Text Gaffe
9 hours
Bradley Cooper's Unusual Awards Season Experience: Public Schadenfreude and Rob Lowe's Text Gaffe
Palworld Shakes Up the Gaming Scene with its Unique 'Pokémon with Guns' Concept
11 hours
Palworld Shakes Up the Gaming Scene with its Unique 'Pokémon with Guns' Concept
Indiana bill defining antisemitism advances to state Senate
14 hours
Indiana bill defining antisemitism advances to state Senate

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app