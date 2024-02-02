Stevenson Family Archive Auction: An Intersection of Engineering Genius and Literary Brilliance

An epochal collection of personal papers, chronicling the immense contributions of the illustrious Stevenson family to the worlds of engineering and literature, is slated for auction by Lyon & Turnbull. This significant archive traces the family's impact from the birth of Robert Stevenson in 1772 to D Alan Stevenson's death in 1971.

A Legacy of Engineering Excellence

Best remembered for their trailblazing work in lighthouse design, including the iconic Bell Rock Lighthouse, the Stevenson family also made significant strides in other civic infrastructure such as bridges and sewerage systems. Among their engineering marvels, Robert Stevenson's invention of intermittent flashing lights and the design of most of Scotland's lighthouses undoubtedly stand out. His grandsons, including Thomas, father of Robert Louis Stevenson, perpetuated this legacy, designing lighthouses not just in Scotland, but on an international scale.

From Lighthouses to Literature

Not to be eclipsed by their engineering prowess, the Stevenson family's impact also extends to the literary realm. The family boasts of the celebrated author Robert Louis Stevenson, best known for his timeless classics 'Treasure Island' and 'The Strange Case Of Dr Jekyll And Mr Hyde'. The auction will feature a letter from Robert Louis Stevenson, a photograph sent to his uncle David Stevenson, and an illustrated manuscript of signals for the Bell Rock Lighthouse.

End of an Era

D Alan Stevenson, the last in the line of engineering geniuses in the family, has his rare stamps and atlases included in the sale as well. This auction, attracting significant attention, showcases items estimated to fetch between £45,000 and £68,000. Cathy Marsden, head of books and manuscripts at Lyon & Turnbull, underscored the archive's importance, encapsulating the inventiveness of several generations of the Stevenson family in engineering.