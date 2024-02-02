Stevenson Family Archive: An Auction Offering a Glimpse into Engineering and Literary History

An extraordinary collection of personal papers from the illustrious Stevenson family, famed for their pivotal roles in engineering and literature, will soon be under the gavel at Lyon & Turnbull. Spanning over 200 years and four generations, the Stevenson Collection encapsulates the family's legacy from the birth of Robert Stevenson in 1772 to the passing of D Alan Stevenson in 1971.

A Glimpse into a Family's Achievements

The archive encompasses a myriad of rare items including a letter penned by Robert Louis Stevenson, celebrated author of 'Treasure Island' and 'The Strange Case Of Dr Jekyll And Mr Hyde,' mailed from his yacht, and a snapshot of him in Samoa. The collection also showcases an illustrated manuscript featuring designs for signals between the Bell Rock Lighthouse and the Arbroath Signal Tower.

The Engineering Marvel of the Stevenson Clan

The Bell Rock Lighthouse, situated off the coast of Angus, stands as a testament to Robert Stevenson's engineering expertise. It is the oldest functioning lighthouse in the UK and a marvel of construction on a perilous sandstone reef. The auction will also feature rare stamps and atlases from D Alan Stevenson, the last of the Stevenson lighthouse engineers.

A Legacy Etched in Stone and Words

The Stevenson family's heritage in engineering, particularly in lighthouse design, is palpable. Their work includes majority of Scotland's lighthouses and other significant infrastructures such as railways and bridges. The auction, expected to draw significant attention, has an estimated sale value of £45,000- £68,000.