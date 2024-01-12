Stephen Wilkes: A Journey Through Time and Photography

Renowned photographer Stephen Wilkes recently captivated an audience at an Apple Spotlight event in New York City with an enlightening discourse on his illustrious career, the evolution of his work, and his transition from film to digital photography. Wilkes, a Syracuse University’s Newhouse School graduate, has amassed substantial recognition for his artistic and commercial photography over three decades.

Unveiling History Through The Lens

Wilkes’ early career included a visit to China, an experience that would later prompt a return journey after 37 years to contrast his memories with the country’s present-day reality. In 1998, he embarked on a poignant project documenting the abandoned medical wards on Ellis Island, a site of personal significance as his mother passed through as an immigrant. His work there, particularly a powerful image of the Statue of Liberty reflected in a mirror, symbolizes the elusive dream of freedom for immigrants and the historical narratives that Ellis Island embodies.

Time: The Central Motif

A recurring theme in Wilkes’ work is time. One of his notable projects includes his documentation of NBA star Kevin Durant’s comeback season, where he masterfully merged moments from different games into a single image. His fascination with time is best encapsulated in his ‘Day to Night’ series, now on display at Grand Central Station. The series presents a full day in a single image, a feat requiring hours of on-location shooting and meticulous editing. This project showcases his ability to not just capture, but also weave together, moments in time.

Bridging The Technological Divide

Throughout his career, Wilkes showed a strong affinity for film photography, embracing digital technology only when he realized its superior capability for night-time captures. This shift allowed him to expand his creative horizons, as evident in the intricate editing process involved in his ‘Day to Night’ project. Despite the convenience offered by digital photography, Wilkes continues to use film selectively, a testament to his commitment to the craft.

Wilkes’ work is a reflection of his artistic vision and dedication, each piece bearing witness to his uncanny knack for being at the right place at the right time. His photographs transcend aesthetic appeal, conveying a profound sense of history and time, and inviting viewers on a journey through the moments he has immortalized.