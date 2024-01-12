en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Artists/Artwork

Stephen Wilkes: A Journey Through Time and Photography

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:44 am EST
Stephen Wilkes: A Journey Through Time and Photography

Renowned photographer Stephen Wilkes recently captivated an audience at an Apple Spotlight event in New York City with an enlightening discourse on his illustrious career, the evolution of his work, and his transition from film to digital photography. Wilkes, a Syracuse University’s Newhouse School graduate, has amassed substantial recognition for his artistic and commercial photography over three decades.

Unveiling History Through The Lens

Wilkes’ early career included a visit to China, an experience that would later prompt a return journey after 37 years to contrast his memories with the country’s present-day reality. In 1998, he embarked on a poignant project documenting the abandoned medical wards on Ellis Island, a site of personal significance as his mother passed through as an immigrant. His work there, particularly a powerful image of the Statue of Liberty reflected in a mirror, symbolizes the elusive dream of freedom for immigrants and the historical narratives that Ellis Island embodies.

Time: The Central Motif

A recurring theme in Wilkes’ work is time. One of his notable projects includes his documentation of NBA star Kevin Durant’s comeback season, where he masterfully merged moments from different games into a single image. His fascination with time is best encapsulated in his ‘Day to Night’ series, now on display at Grand Central Station. The series presents a full day in a single image, a feat requiring hours of on-location shooting and meticulous editing. This project showcases his ability to not just capture, but also weave together, moments in time.

Bridging The Technological Divide

Throughout his career, Wilkes showed a strong affinity for film photography, embracing digital technology only when he realized its superior capability for night-time captures. This shift allowed him to expand his creative horizons, as evident in the intricate editing process involved in his ‘Day to Night’ project. Despite the convenience offered by digital photography, Wilkes continues to use film selectively, a testament to his commitment to the craft.

Wilkes’ work is a reflection of his artistic vision and dedication, each piece bearing witness to his uncanny knack for being at the right place at the right time. His photographs transcend aesthetic appeal, conveying a profound sense of history and time, and inviting viewers on a journey through the moments he has immortalized.

0
Artists/Artwork United States
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Artists/Artwork

See more
1 hour ago
Newlyweds Sanam and Zuchobeni Release Love Song 'Saath Rahe Tu Mere'
In an intertwining of life and art, newlywed artists Sanam Puri and Zuchobeni Tungoe have released a love song, ‘Saath Rahe Tu Mere’, a harmonic offering that transcends the realm of mere entertainment into a testament of their love. Not only did the couple lend their voices to this romantic track, but they also starred
Newlyweds Sanam and Zuchobeni Release Love Song 'Saath Rahe Tu Mere'
Aravani Art Project: Empowering Transgenders Through Visual Art
5 hours ago
Aravani Art Project: Empowering Transgenders Through Visual Art
Unearthing Lost Narratives: Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
7 hours ago
Unearthing Lost Narratives: Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Nina Shezz and Jvson Unveil 'MAJO', an Afrobeat Celebration of Faith
1 hour ago
Nina Shezz and Jvson Unveil 'MAJO', an Afrobeat Celebration of Faith
Ken Krimstein Resurrects Lost Voices of Jewish Teens in Graphic Novel 'When I Grow Up'
2 hours ago
Ken Krimstein Resurrects Lost Voices of Jewish Teens in Graphic Novel 'When I Grow Up'
Lynnwood City Hall Becomes Canvas for Veterans' Healing Through Art
4 hours ago
Lynnwood City Hall Becomes Canvas for Veterans' Healing Through Art
Latest Headlines
World News
Israel Faces Unprecedented Legal Challenge Under UN's Genocide Convention
14 seconds
Israel Faces Unprecedented Legal Challenge Under UN's Genocide Convention
Imminent Winter Storm Reschedules St. Charles High School Basketball Doubleheader
16 seconds
Imminent Winter Storm Reschedules St. Charles High School Basketball Doubleheader
Kent County Board of Commissioners Confirms Leadership Positions for 2024
17 seconds
Kent County Board of Commissioners Confirms Leadership Positions for 2024
A Testing Season for the Chargers: Uncertain Future for Mike Williams
23 seconds
A Testing Season for the Chargers: Uncertain Future for Mike Williams
2023 Minnesota Vikings: A Season of Triumphs, Setbacks, and Uncertainty
27 seconds
2023 Minnesota Vikings: A Season of Triumphs, Setbacks, and Uncertainty
Unfolding the Mystery of Proteins: The Therapeutic Potential of HAMLET
39 seconds
Unfolding the Mystery of Proteins: The Therapeutic Potential of HAMLET
Dricus Du Plessis Chooses Sportsmanship Over Revenge in UFC 296 Incident
44 seconds
Dricus Du Plessis Chooses Sportsmanship Over Revenge in UFC 296 Incident
Glaucoma and Cataracts: A Comparative Study of Two Age-Related Eye Conditions
59 seconds
Glaucoma and Cataracts: A Comparative Study of Two Age-Related Eye Conditions
John Mahama Resumes 'Building Ghana Tour', Engages Traditional Leaders
1 min
John Mahama Resumes 'Building Ghana Tour', Engages Traditional Leaders
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
45 mins
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
14 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
15 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
15 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
17 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
18 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
18 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
18 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
20 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app