St George’s School Unveils Student-Created Mosaic Mural

When the pupils of St George’s School in Whanganui, New Zealand, return from their summer break, they will be welcomed by a vibrant mosaic mural they helped create. This unique project is the result of a year-long collaboration between local artist Louise Herdman and the school’s junior groups. The mosaic features a stunning display of New Zealand’s native flora and fauna, including the wainuia urnula (land snail) and tohor (baleen whale), and is set to be affixed to the base of a new classroom wall facing the courtyard.

Unveiling Indigenous Themes in Mosaic Art

The project’s inception can be traced back to February when Herdman initiated the idea of creating mini mosaics with the pupils. The school’s iwi consultant advised incorporating indigenous themes, and designs outlines were provided by Green Grubs Garden Club. Each child made a small board with a design, which they grouted themselves. Herdman is now in the process of assembling these individual pieces onto a mesh backing, shaping the completed mural like a wharenui, a traditional Maori meeting house.

Arts and STEM: A Synergistic Approach

The initiative aligns seamlessly with St George’s School’s curriculum, which emphasizes the synergy between arts and STEM subjects. The objective of Herdman’s project was to offer children a hands-on experience with mosaic-making, fostering both creativity and technical understanding. The mural will be coupled with a welcome bench, creating an inviting space for both students and visitors.

Ensuring Durability: Weatherproof Sealant

To ensure the mural’s longevity, Herdman plans to paint the artwork with a weatherproof sealant. This protective measure will prevent mold growth on the grout, helping the mural to withstand the test of time and weather. Herdman, whose studio is located at 19 Taup Quay, will continue to offer community classes into 2024, further inspiring local creativity.