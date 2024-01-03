en English
Artists/Artwork

St George’s School Unveils Student-Created Mosaic Mural

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:09 pm EST
St George’s School Unveils Student-Created Mosaic Mural

When the pupils of St George’s School in Whanganui, New Zealand, return from their summer break, they will be welcomed by a vibrant mosaic mural they helped create. This unique project is the result of a year-long collaboration between local artist Louise Herdman and the school’s junior groups. The mosaic features a stunning display of New Zealand’s native flora and fauna, including the wainuia urnula (land snail) and tohor (baleen whale), and is set to be affixed to the base of a new classroom wall facing the courtyard.

Unveiling Indigenous Themes in Mosaic Art

The project’s inception can be traced back to February when Herdman initiated the idea of creating mini mosaics with the pupils. The school’s iwi consultant advised incorporating indigenous themes, and designs outlines were provided by Green Grubs Garden Club. Each child made a small board with a design, which they grouted themselves. Herdman is now in the process of assembling these individual pieces onto a mesh backing, shaping the completed mural like a wharenui, a traditional Maori meeting house.

Arts and STEM: A Synergistic Approach

The initiative aligns seamlessly with St George’s School’s curriculum, which emphasizes the synergy between arts and STEM subjects. The objective of Herdman’s project was to offer children a hands-on experience with mosaic-making, fostering both creativity and technical understanding. The mural will be coupled with a welcome bench, creating an inviting space for both students and visitors.

Ensuring Durability: Weatherproof Sealant

To ensure the mural’s longevity, Herdman plans to paint the artwork with a weatherproof sealant. This protective measure will prevent mold growth on the grout, helping the mural to withstand the test of time and weather. Herdman, whose studio is located at 19 Taup Quay, will continue to offer community classes into 2024, further inspiring local creativity.

Artists/Artwork Education New Zealand
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

