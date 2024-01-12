Simon Denny’s ‘Optimism’ at Auckland Art Gallery: A Futuristic Vision in Augmented Reality

New Zealand’s native and now Berlin-based artist, Simon Denny, is making waves in the international art scene with his thought-provoking work. Denny’s latest exhibition, ‘Optimism‘, is currently gracing the Auckland Art Gallery. This unique exhibit features grand rocket engine components, sourced from RocketLab patents, suspended in mid-air, and accentuated with augmented reality (AR) technology. The AR projections offer varied visions of humanity’s prospective future in space.

Art Reflecting National Interests

The exhibition’s timing is noteworthy, coinciding with New Zealand’s recent appointment of its first-ever Minister for Space, Judith Collins KC. This reflects the burgeoning importance of space exploration and technology in the nation’s dialogue. Denny’s ‘Optimism’ is more than an art exhibit – it’s a mirror reflecting the current socio-economic and technological realities and possibilities.

Simon Denny’s Artistic Journey

Denny’s art often serves as a critique of the tech industry, particularly Silicon Valley. His previous exhibition, ‘The Founder’s Paradox‘, took a critical look at technology billionaire Peter Thiel’s controversial New Zealand citizenship. Despite the exhibit’s critical undertone, Thiel went on to purchase the piece, which now adorns his investment fund’s headquarters in Los Angeles. This exhibit was a testimony to Denny’s knack for challenging the status quo while producing engaging, thought-provoking art.

A Modern Approach to Art

Denny’s artistic career includes representing New Zealand at the Venice Biennale and exhibiting at New York’s Museum of Modern Art. His work is a testament to his fascination with the contemporary world, and his innovative use of modern materials such as 3D printing. The ‘Optimism’ exhibit exemplifies his unique approach, using augmented reality to transform rocket engine components into space stations and projecting collages and soundscapes depicting varied visions of humanity’s future in space.