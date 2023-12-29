en English
Artists/Artwork

Shyama Prasad Dey: The Cartoonist Serving Art with Coffee

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:28 am EST
Shyama Prasad Dey: The Cartoonist Serving Art with Coffee

Shyama Prasad Dey, a Kolkata-based cartoonist and sketch artist, has seized the spotlight for his singular coffee shop situated near the Tollygunge Metro station. The blue storefront serves as a canvas that encapsulates Dey’s artistic abilities—calligraphic quotes, whimsical cartoons, and intricate sketches blend seamlessly, offering patrons an unusual visual feast.

The Artistic Transformation in the Face of a Pandemic

The genesis of this coffee shop is rooted in adversity. The COVID-19 pandemic, an unprecedented global event, disrupted Dey’s career as a cartoonist. Necessity, they say, is the mother of invention. In Dey’s case, it spurred an ingenious repurposing of his artistic passion. The small store, which previously operated as a books and magazines outlet, underwent a metamorphosis—morphing into a vibrant coffee stall teeming with art.

A Cup of Coffee, A Canvas of Creativity

The transformation of his shop isn’t the only testimony to Dey’s ingenious creativity. Every paper cup served at the coffee shop bears the mark of his artistic prowess, turning a simple act of drinking coffee into a visual spectacle. Each sip is thus intimately connected with the vibrant tales of Kolkata, as narrated through Dey’s artistic lens.

A Viral Tale of Resilience and Art

Dey’s unique venture has not only captivated the hearts of the local populace but also found resonance on social media platforms. The story of Dey’s coffee stall was highlighted by vlogger Aradhana Chatterjee on Instagram. It has since gained viral attention, amplifying Dey’s impact and reach. Even his daughter, Suryasree, took to social media platforms to express her pride in her father’s creative endeavor.

Artists/Artwork India Lifestyle
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

