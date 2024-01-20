Shoaib Malik Weds Actress Sana Javed Amidst Separation Rumors

In an unexpected turn of events, former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik has wed popular Pakistani actress Sana Javed amidst swirling rumors about his separation from Indian tennis icon, Sania Mirza. The couple's union was made public through their shared photos from the wedding ceremony on their respective Instagram handles, surprising fans and followers across the globe.

A New Chapter Amid Speculation

The wedding confirmation followed intense speculation about Shoaib's relationship with his previous wife, Sania Mirza. The rumors were further fueled by a cryptic social media post by Mirza, hinting at a possible separation. Shoaib and Sania, who wed in 2010 and have a son together, had never publicly discussed their private life, making the news of Shoaib's second marriage all the more startling.

From the Cricket Field to the Silver Screen

Shoaib Malik, who has had an impressive cricket career representing Pakistan in 35 Tests, 287 ODIs, and 124 T20I matches, has now found love off the field. His bride, Sana Javed, is a popular figure in the Pakistani entertainment industry, known for her roles in hit drama serials and films. The couple looked radiant and happy in the wedding photographs, signifying a promising new beginning.

Keeping Up with the Maliks

The wedding news has garnered significant attention on social media, with fans expressing both surprise and joy. Shoaib, Sania, and now Sana are all popular figures in their respective fields, and their personal lives have always been under the spotlight. While the rumors of Shoaib and Sania's separation may continue to linger, the focus now shifts to this new chapter in Shoaib and Sana's lives.