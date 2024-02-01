Sheraton Dallas Hotel Showcases Artworks from The Stewpot Art Program

On February 2, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., the Sheraton Dallas Hotel will transform into a vibrant art gallery, showcasing works from The Stewpot Art Program. The launch event, titled 'Art Night at The Parlor', will take place within the comforts of the hotel's stylish lounge bar. This initiative offers attendees a unique opportunity to purchase original artwork starting at $50. Notably, the artists – individuals experiencing or at risk of homelessness – receive 90% of the sales proceeds, while the remaining 10% is channeled back to the program for supplies and field trips.

The Stewpot Art Program: Artistry Amid Adversity

The Stewpot Art Program is a community ministry of the First Presbyterian Church of Dallas. Known for its significant role in aiding at-risk individuals, the program provides a safe haven for self-expression through the medium of art. The Sheraton Dallas exhibition is not just an art show, but a testament to the resilience of the human spirit.

The Launch: Art Night at The Parlor

'Art Night at The Parlor' is open to the public, free of charge, and does not require reservations. Attendees can converse with the artists, enjoy refreshments, and immerse themselves in the captivating artwork. The event aims to celebrate the creative talents of The Stewpot artists and offer them a platform for recognition and economic empowerment.

Art Beyond the Opening Night

While the launch event ends at 8:00 p.m., the exhibition will extend beyond the opening night. The artworks will continue to be available for viewing and purchase at various locations within the Sheraton Dallas, including The Parlor and Open Mkt. Grab 'n Go. The Sheraton Dallas Hotel, renowned for its extensive amenities and event offerings, stands as an ideal venue for such a remarkable exhibition.