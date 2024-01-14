Scheed Cole Creates Iconic Wallabee Clarks Sculpture at S Hotel, Montego Bay

With a vision to celebrate and uplift Jamaican culture, the S Hotel in Montego Bay has commissioned a monumental sculpture of the iconic Wallabee Clarks boots. The man behind the masterpiece is Scheed Cole, founder of CEO 360 Recycle Manufacturing and a renowned sculptor. This unique project was completed just in time for New Year’s Eve 2024, sending a potent message of self-empowerment for the year ahead.

Art Meets Activism

Scheed Cole is not just an artist; he’s a nation-builder. Known for his residential program that provides housing, meals, and skills training to Jamaican youth, Cole saw this project as an opportunity to involve the young participants in his program. It was a chance for them to contribute to something significant, instilling a sense of pride and the belief that they too can achieve greatness.

The Making of the Monument

Despite the looming deadline, Cole and his team designed the sculpture to be both monumental and functional. Spanning 12 feet in length, the boots are lightweight yet durable. Doors built into the heels lead to a cabin-style bunk bed inside, adding an element of surprise and functionality. The colors chosen for the boots reflect the Jamaican flag and other popular colors in the country, further emphasizing the cultural significance of the installation.

A Symbol of Pride and Achievement

The completed sculpture stands proudly at the S Hotel, symbolizing a powerful message of “Big Up Yuh Self”. It serves as a testament to the potential of young people to accomplish tremendous feats when provided with the right support. The S Hotel, recognized as the Best All-Inclusive Caribbean Resort in the 2024 USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice awards, has once again demonstrated its dedication to showcasing Jamaican culture and heritage.