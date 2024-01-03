en English
Artists/Artwork

Scenic City Clay Arts Introduces Inclusive Clay Makers’ Collective

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:38 am EST
Scenic City Clay Arts Introduces Inclusive Clay Makers’ Collective

In a stride towards fostering inclusivity and equity within the ceramics community, Scenic City Clay Arts (SCCA) has unveiled the Clay Makers’ Collective (CMC). This initiative is a free program designed to open the world of ceramics to individuals from diverse backgrounds. Set to run from mid-February to July 2024, the program is unique in its approach, aimed specifically at individuals with minimal to no experience in ceramics.

Igniting the Spark of Creativity

The CMC offers a comprehensive suite of opportunities including weekly and monthly classes, independent studio time, and complimentary materials and equipment. But beyond the tangible, the program serves as a platform for connection, allowing participants to engage with fellow beginners in a supportive environment, fostering a sense of community.

Aimed at Diversifying the Ceramics Community

The program, however, strikes a deeper chord in its focus. With an emphasis on inclusivity, the CMC opens its doors particularly to those who identify as BIPOC, LGBTW2S+, persons with disabilities, and marginalized cultural minorities in the United States. This marks a significant step towards creating a more inclusive and equitable space within the ceramics community.

Details and Applications

The CMC program is set to take place in SCCA’s downtown Chattanooga studio and is open to anyone 16 years and older. The application period for the program is open until February 4, 2024, and prospective participants can find information and applications available online. Madeline Wright, the Executive Director of SCCA, champions the initiative as a move towards a more inclusive ceramics community.

author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

