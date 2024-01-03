Santa Barbara Art Works Unveils Mobile Arts Program for Students with Disabilities
Santa Barbara Art Works, a renowned local gallery located in Santa Barbara, California, has taken a monumental step forward in community engagement and inclusivity. The gallery has recently unveiled its innovative Mobile Arts Program, a comprehensive art education initiative tailored specifically for students with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Santa Barbara and Goleta schools.
Empowering Through Art
This novel program is designed with a dual purpose: to foster the creative expression of students and to contribute to their overall development. It aims to enhance fine motor skills, bolster problem-solving abilities, and cultivate self-esteem among participating students. This is achieved through an immersive learning experience where students are taught professional art techniques such as painting and drawing. The program is structured in 45-60 minute workshops, conducted either weekly or monthly directly at school sites.
A Personal Touch
At the core of the Mobile Arts Program is a strong emphasis on individual artistic growth. Each participant is gifted a personal sketchbook, marking the start of their artistic journey. The first lessons are fundamental, focusing on the color wheel and color mixing, giving students a solid foundation to build upon.
Inclusivity in Creativity
Behind this initiative is the non-profit organization Momentum WORK, Inc. They have ensured the program is inclusive to all skill levels by providing adaptive paint brushes. These brushes, created with the help of 3-D printers, are specifically designed to accommodate individuals with hand spasticity. Participation in the workshops is free, a testament to Santa Barbara Art Works’ commitment to accessibility. However, due to limited staff availability, schools are required to sign up in advance.
The program is supported by a grant from the Ann Jackson Family Foundation. This initiative stands as a testament to Santa Barbara Art Works’ continued dedication to fostering community collaboration and facilitating professional growth for artists with disabilities.
