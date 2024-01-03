en English
Artists/Artwork

Santa Barbara Art Works Unveils Mobile Arts Program for Students with Disabilities

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:23 pm EST
Santa Barbara Art Works Unveils Mobile Arts Program for Students with Disabilities

Santa Barbara Art Works, a renowned local gallery located in Santa Barbara, California, has taken a monumental step forward in community engagement and inclusivity. The gallery has recently unveiled its innovative Mobile Arts Program, a comprehensive art education initiative tailored specifically for students with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Santa Barbara and Goleta schools.

Empowering Through Art

This novel program is designed with a dual purpose: to foster the creative expression of students and to contribute to their overall development. It aims to enhance fine motor skills, bolster problem-solving abilities, and cultivate self-esteem among participating students. This is achieved through an immersive learning experience where students are taught professional art techniques such as painting and drawing. The program is structured in 45-60 minute workshops, conducted either weekly or monthly directly at school sites.

A Personal Touch

At the core of the Mobile Arts Program is a strong emphasis on individual artistic growth. Each participant is gifted a personal sketchbook, marking the start of their artistic journey. The first lessons are fundamental, focusing on the color wheel and color mixing, giving students a solid foundation to build upon.

Inclusivity in Creativity

Behind this initiative is the non-profit organization Momentum WORK, Inc. They have ensured the program is inclusive to all skill levels by providing adaptive paint brushes. These brushes, created with the help of 3-D printers, are specifically designed to accommodate individuals with hand spasticity. Participation in the workshops is free, a testament to Santa Barbara Art Works’ commitment to accessibility. However, due to limited staff availability, schools are required to sign up in advance.

The program is supported by a grant from the Ann Jackson Family Foundation. This initiative stands as a testament to Santa Barbara Art Works’ continued dedication to fostering community collaboration and facilitating professional growth for artists with disabilities.

author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

