en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Artists/Artwork

Rybolovlev vs Sotheby’s: A Billionaire’s Lawsuit Exposes High-End Art World

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:28 pm EST
Rybolovlev vs Sotheby’s: A Billionaire’s Lawsuit Exposes High-End Art World

Stepping into the intricate and often opaque world of high-end art sales, Russian billionaire Dmitry Rybolovlev testified in a New York court as part of his hefty lawsuit against Sotheby’s auction house. At the heart of this lawsuit is a demand for a staggering $232.5 million in damages. Rybolovlev’s contention against the renowned auction house underscores the complex interplay among art dealers, brokers, and buyers within the industry’s elite circles.

A Glimpse into the Elite Art World

Dmitry Rybolovlev, a newcomer to the world of high-end art, claims that he expected Sotheby’s to offer a shield against dishonest art dealers. His testimony has offered a rare insight into the labyrinth of interactions within the art world’s upper echelons. The case centers around Rybolovlev’s allegation that Sotheby’s failed in its duty to act in the best interests of its clients, potentially leaving them exposed to exploitation by unscrupulous dealers.

The Allegations and Counterarguments

Rybolovlev alleges that Sotheby’s aided a dealer in overcharging him on four artworks purchased between December 2011 and November 2014. The lawsuit brings to light the murky relationships between art dealers, brokers, and buyers. On the other side of the aisle, Sotheby’s argues that Rybolovlev’s issue lies with Swiss art dealer Yves Bouvier, not the auction house.

Unraveling the Tapestry of the Art Market

The ongoing trial in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York is an exposé of the art world’s inner workings. It is not just about the significant sum of money at stake, but also about the need for transparency in the art market. The lawsuit and testimony underscore the intricate and often enigmatic nature of art transactions at the highest levels. As the case continues to unfold, the world watches, awaiting a verdict that could send ripples through the art industry.

0
Artists/Artwork Russia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Artists/Artwork

See more
5 mins ago
Contemporary Art Master Zhang Lichen's Works Featured in New Year Exhibition
The dawn of 2024 marked a significant event in the world of art with the third New Year exhibition at the Art Museum of the Calligraphy and Painting Channel. The spotlight was on the distinguished contemporary artist, Zhang Lichen. A student of the esteemed 20th-century Chinese master, Pan Tianshou, Zhang exhibited over a hundred of
Contemporary Art Master Zhang Lichen's Works Featured in New Year Exhibition
Nashville Faces Severe Cold Weather and Snow; Local Artist Finds Solace in Art
3 hours ago
Nashville Faces Severe Cold Weather and Snow; Local Artist Finds Solace in Art
The Winter Show: Celebrating 70 Years of Art, Antiques, and Community Empowerment
5 hours ago
The Winter Show: Celebrating 70 Years of Art, Antiques, and Community Empowerment
N3rd1nk: First Bruneian Artist Featured by Spray Paint Brand Diton King
18 mins ago
N3rd1nk: First Bruneian Artist Featured by Spray Paint Brand Diton King
Art Center East Unravels 'New Artists of the Future', A Showcase of Emerging Talent
2 hours ago
Art Center East Unravels 'New Artists of the Future', A Showcase of Emerging Talent
Pablo Picasso Reclaims Top Spot, Women Artists Gain Ground: 2023 Art Market Report
2 hours ago
Pablo Picasso Reclaims Top Spot, Women Artists Gain Ground: 2023 Art Market Report
Latest Headlines
World News
Pazopanib Shows Potential in Treating Rare Bone Sarcoma: New Research
21 seconds
Pazopanib Shows Potential in Treating Rare Bone Sarcoma: New Research
Unraveling the Health Benefits and Nutritional Varieties of Salmon
34 seconds
Unraveling the Health Benefits and Nutritional Varieties of Salmon
Sven-Goran Eriksson Discusses Terminal Cancer Diagnosis, Unfulfilled Dreams, and England's 'Golden Generation'
45 seconds
Sven-Goran Eriksson Discusses Terminal Cancer Diagnosis, Unfulfilled Dreams, and England's 'Golden Generation'
Senator Lankford's Ambitious Bid for GOP Majority Support for Border and Immigration Deal
47 seconds
Senator Lankford's Ambitious Bid for GOP Majority Support for Border and Immigration Deal
Guernsey Woman Returns MBE Amid Political Tensions, Community Continues to Inspire
1 min
Guernsey Woman Returns MBE Amid Political Tensions, Community Continues to Inspire
Dodgers Present Shohei Ohtani with Unique 'Visa' for His Dog
2 mins
Dodgers Present Shohei Ohtani with Unique 'Visa' for His Dog
Federal Scientists Recommend Reclassification of Marijuana from Most Restrictive Drug Category
3 mins
Federal Scientists Recommend Reclassification of Marijuana from Most Restrictive Drug Category
Actors Greg Hemphill and Julie Wilson Nimmo Dive Into Cold Water Therapy
3 mins
Actors Greg Hemphill and Julie Wilson Nimmo Dive Into Cold Water Therapy
Unveiling the Trend of Early Puberty in Girls: Implications and Causes
4 mins
Unveiling the Trend of Early Puberty in Girls: Implications and Causes
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
1 hour
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
6 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
7 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
7 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
9 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
10 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
12 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
13 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
13 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app